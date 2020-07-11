Our Top Weekend Reads

President Donald Trump wants international students to return home if their classes go online in the fall, a move that could undermine U.S. soft power abroad.

Meanwhile, after a series of major policy and electoral victories, Britain’s Conservatives are beginning to resemble American Republicans.

And the Trump presidency displays many of the hallmarks of fascism, including his attempt to use the term to label the opposition.

A recent announcement by U.S. immigration officials that international students might be forced to leave the country in the fall could undermine one of the United States’ most powerful pillars of economic and soft power, Foreign Policy’s Amy Mackinnon and Augusta Saraiva write.

Between the weaponization of culture wars and rousing the masses against elites, the British Conservative Party is beginning to resemble the U.S. Republican Party, Andrew Brown writes.

The Egyptian government would prefer to remain in denial about a recent surge in coronavirus cases, but ordinary Egyptians on social media have forced it to own up to the growing crisis, Ola Salem writes.

In a recent speech at Mount Rushmore, Trump tried to position fascism as an ideology of the left, but historians of fascism know that it has always resided firmly on the extreme right, Federico Finchelstein writes.

The collapse in economic activity caused by the coronavirus pandemic has prompted calls to make the recovery greener and less carbon-intensive, but current plans for green stimulus programs fail to account for long-term sustainability, Foreign Policy’s Jason Bordoff writes.