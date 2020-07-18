Our Top Weekend Reads

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

Russia is using frozen conflicts in Georgia’s breakaway regions to further undermine the Caucasian nation’s stability and the viability of its bid to join the European community, Foreign Policy’s Jack Detsch reports.

Doug Ford, the premier of Canada’s most populous province, is utilizing a more inclusive and malleable brand of populist politics to hold on to power, Simon Lewsen writes.

Iran has established covert ties with the Somalia-based al-Shabab terrorist group, allegedly to attack the U.S. military and other foreign forces in Somalia and in the region, Muhammad Fraser-Rahim and Mo Fatah write.

The overwhelming evidence of the Chinese government’s deliberate and systematic campaign to destroy the Uighur people clearly meets the definition of genocide, Rayhan Asat and Yonah Diamond write.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given world leaders a chance to learn from their mistakes and shut down offshore tax havens once and for all, David L. Carden writes.