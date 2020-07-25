Our Top Weekend Reads

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

The White House is pressuring schools across the United States to reopen in the fall but is offering little guidance on how to do so safely, Foreign Policy’s Laurie Garrett writes.

The use of paramilitary-style federal units against protesters in Portland looks uncomfortably similar to the tactics used by fascist regimes across history, Timothy Snyder writes.

In our latest FP Guide, Foreign Policy’s Kathryn Salam rounds up our best reads on the controversy surrounding the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The Indian government has said remote learning will continue until at least August, but that could seriously damage the educational prospects of those living in the country’s rural areas, where access to technology is limited, Sarita Santoshini writes.

Israel had been one of the early success stories in the fight against the coronavirus, but now the country is facing an aggressive resurgence of the virus, and the government has been left scrambling, Joshua Mitnick reports.