Our Top Weekend Reads

Washington has slapped sanctions on a Xinjiang paramilitary enterprise, and Beijing is likely to react strongly, further worsening the relationship between the two superpowers.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic is aggravating South Africa’s long trend of violence against women.

And Americans are increasingly more distrustful of China, sharing United States President Donald Trump’s hawkish view of the country.

The Trump administration issued sanctions on a paramilitary Chinese colonial enterprise in Xinjiang and two Chinese officials, a move that could further drive U.S.-China relations to a new low, Foreign Policy’s James Palmer and Jack Detsch report.

South Africans are simmering with anger over the trend of violence against women in a country that has been struggling with femicide for decades. And the coronavirus pandemic has furthered this ugly scenario, Patrick Egwu writes.

Once the pandemic has passed, it may be tempting for the United States to focus on returning things to the status quo. However, the ongoing pause in global travel gives the country an unprecedented chance to correct its visa problem, Bethany Milton writes.

A new poll indicates that Americans are increasingly more distrustful of China, with their main concerns echoing U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance on the economy and China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Policy’s Dan Haverty and Augusta Saraiva report.

Western collectors have expressed concern that African museums lack the resources to protect artifacts. But it is past the time to decolonize museums and move African art to where it belongs, Nosmot Gbadamosi writes.