5 Top Reads
Our Top Weekend Reads
Beirut’s blast reopens old political wounds, why Europe must stand up for Belarus, and Colombian armed groups spread fear amid lockdown.
Europe has taken a great leap forward in response to economic crisis—but now it needs to keep it up.
Meanwhile, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has refused to condemn Israeli occupation, disappointing the party’s progressive wing.
And Colombian armed groups are capitalizing on the coronavirus pandemic, causing anguish and unrest in remote parts of the country.
Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.
1. It’s a New Europe—if You Can Keep It
Europe has enjoyed a few good months, but it is far from being out of the woods. The European Union should not diminish the scale of its economic problems and the novelty of the crisis we face in 2020, Foreign Policy’s Adam Tooze writes.
2. Europe Must Stand Up for Belarus
3. Beirut’s Deadly Blast Reignites Anger Against Lebanon’s Ruling Elite
The Beirut blast, which was strong enough to register as an earthquake two countries away, reopened old wounds. The Lebanese are blaming the government and the country’s political elite, Rebecca Collard writes.
4. Biden Bucks Progressives, Won’t Denounce Israeli Occupation
The most progressive wing of the U.S. Democratic Party has scored recent victories. But when it comes to Israel, the Biden campaign refuses to take a stance against occupation, Foreign Policy’s Colum Lynch reports.
5. In Colombia, the Pandemic Provides Fertile Ground for Illegal Armed Groups
Rather than granting a pause in violence, the pandemic has fueled Colombia’s conflict. Armed groups are using the lockdown to expand their control, Erika Piñeros and Carolina Loza León report.
Comments