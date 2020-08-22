Our Top Weekend Reads

The Israel-United Arab Emirates deal might not have much impact on resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but it will have profound effects elsewhere—especially in war-torn Libya.

Meanwhile, one soldier’s suicide has revealed the dire shape of Taiwan’s army in the face of a growing military threat from China.

And a fatal disaster at a jade mine in Myanmar lays bare the government’s empty promises for minority ethnic groups.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

Despite being hailed as a “peace deal,” the UAE-Israel agreement only cements the divide between traditionalist monarchies and their rivals that has gripped the Middle East since the Arab Spring. That will make it even more difficult to end Libya’s proxy war, Jason Pack writes.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is an old-school sentimental patriot. He really regards the United States as the “indispensable nation,” in former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright’s much-mocked formulation, and he tends to attract aides who do too, Foreign Policy’s James Traub writes.

Taiwanese politicians like to showcase flashy U.S. weapons, but Taiwan’s military hardly stands a chance against Chinese aggression. One soldier’s suicide reveals the state of the country’s dangerously underprepared military, Paul Huang reports.

The steep decline in global carbon dioxide emissions has been described as the silver lining of the pandemic. But these improvements will be negligible if industrial activity and energy use roar back unchanged in 2021, Robert Muggah writes.

Fatal mining incidents in Myanmar, the world’s largest single source of jade, occur too often. For many, a recent disaster is another deadly reminder of the government’s inaction on long-overdue reforms, Emily Fishbein and Stella Naw write.