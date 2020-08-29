5 Top Reads
Our Top Weekend Reads
Skyrocketing housing prices threaten South Korea, the plight of LGBTQ people in Kashmir, and rapidly deteriorating economic conditions in Argentina.
“Gangnam Style” is hardly an accessible refrain anymore in Seoul, where the cost of a home has doubled since 2017. The average annualized return on an apartment in the Gangnam neighborhood may be about 330 percent, but the broader instability provoked by the housing crisis could jeopardize President Moon Jae-in’s political future.
Meanwhile, members of Kashmir’s LGBTQ community are wrestling with Indian nationalism that seeks to pit them against their neighbors to save face.
And an ongoing lockdown in Buenos Aires has thrown Argentina into economic turmoil, with long-lasting effects.
Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.
1. Moon Faces a Bigger Political Threat Than Kim Jong Un: Real Estate Prices
In Seoul, where investment in real estate is extraordinarily lucrative, housing prices are rising faster than anywhere on earth. If South Korean President Moon Jae-in doesn’t rein in the market soon, it may bring him down, S. Nathan Park writes.
2. Kashmir’s LGBTQ Community Is Caught Between Conservative Society and Indian Ethnonationalism
New Delhi has invoked homophobia and transphobia in justifying its militarized incursions into Indian-administered Kashmir. But the Indian government’s actions are only pushing queer voices further to the margin, Adnan Bhat writes.
3. Argentina’s Economy Crumbles as Buenos Aires Lockdown Continues
As other countries’ economies reopen, Argentina has kept its capital, Buenos Aires, on lockdown. The decision has rendered the country disproportionately vulnerable to the economic malaise driven by the coronavirus pandemic, Milagros Costabel writes.
4. The Trumpists’ Answer to His Republican Foreign-Policy Critics? More Culture Wars.
Backers of Donald Trump in the foreign-policy arena can’t point to anything substantive to justify their continued support for the U.S. president. But as Team Trump resorts to name-calling, polls suggest the administration’s worldview may be less popular with the U.S. public than they claim, Michael J. Green writes.
5. China Is Taking Advantage of India’s Intelligence Failures
Though India has modernized its intelligence apparatus significantly since a 1962 border skirmish with China, it still lacks a central processing system for dispatching information. This jumbled approach leaves the country susceptible to Chinese breaches, Sumit Ganguly and Frank O’Donnell write.
