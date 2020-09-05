Our Top Weekend Reads

This week, Foreign Policy interviewed Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti about his hopes for talks with Serbia on the eve of the two-day meeting at the White House.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s response to rising coronavirus cases in the conflict-racked state of Rakhine may fall short of what is necessary to avert a public health disaster.

And a fake video of a Chinese plane being shot down in Taiwan went viral in India on Friday, revealing how dangerous nationalist fantasies and misinformation have become in Asia.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

On the eve of the White House peace talks between Serbia and Kosovo, Foreign Policy interviewed Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti. The only way forward, Hoti said, is for Serbia to finally recognize Kosovo’s independence, Foreign Policy’s Amy Mackinnon writes.

Coronavirus cases are rising alongside civilian casualties and displacement in Myanmar’s state of Rakhine, where government troops have clashed with the rebel Arakan Army since late 2018. If the government doesn’t act quickly, Rakhine could soon face a public health disaster, Kyaw Hsan Hlaing and Emily Fishbein write.

For France, Voltaire was a lodestar of the Enlightenment. But Voltaire was an unapologetic racist, and it’s time for the French to reject philosophers of his ilk, Nabila Ramdani writes.

A video purporting to show a Chinese plane being shot down in Taiwan went viral on Indian social media on Friday. The story is fake, but it shows how entangled—and dangerous—nationalist fantasies are becoming in Asia, Foreign Policy’s James Palmer writes.

5. Defying Peace Deal, Freed Taliban Return to Battlefield

A confidential report obtained by Foreign Policy reveals that most Taliban prisoners released under an agreement signed by the Islamist group and the United States have continued to fight to overthrow the U.S.-backed Afghan government, Lynne O’Donnell writes.