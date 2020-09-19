Our Top Weekend Reads

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

A century is a very long time for a failed experiment in nation-building. Now, as Lebanon teeters on the brink of collapse, partition may be the only way to avoid the repeated mistakes that have defined the country since 1920, Joseph A. Kéchichian writes.

Isabel Wilkerson’s new bestselling book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, deftly uses caste structure to analyze the racial hierarchies ingrained in the United States. Yet Wilkerson fails to adequately address the ongoing horrors of the caste system in India, Yashica Dutt writes.

For some, the turmoil of Brexit is just another chapter in the saga of Britain’s retreat from the global economic stage. But decline is not inevitable—even though its reversal will require rewiring Britain’s economy for the long term, Tej Parikh writes.

China’s efforts to recruit scientists and other top academics have only expanded and grown more sophisticated in recent years. If U.S. policymakers want to retain the United States’ best and brightest scientists, they must create more opportunities for them at home, Ryan Fedasiuk writes.

In Tanzania, the pandemic is meeting rising authoritarianism, making both problems far worse. But Tanzania is not the only country where the pandemic has collided with a government tightening its authoritarian grip, Travis L. Adkins and Jeffrey Smith write.