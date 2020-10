PUBLISHED: Oct. 6, 2020

Foreign Policy Analytics’ (FPA’s) Global Data Governance Power Map details emerging trends in private companies’ and governments’ data collection practices. These trends include the proliferation of data privacy and data localization laws, governments’ expanding data collection practices, changes in global encryption laws, the rising use of AI for data collection, and the proliferation of COVID-19 tracking apps. Throughout the Power Map series, laws and policies related to these trends are catalogued and graphically broken down for readers.

As a reference and navigable tool for Insiders, all of the practices and regulations chronicled in the Power Map series have been consolidated in FPA’s Global Data Governance Database below. This database provides a comprehensive regional and country-level breakdown of global data governance practices in 111 countries worldwide. For easy navigation, this searchable database can be sorted by country or region. For a deeper dive into each global data governance practice chronicled below, see the corresponding Power Map section.