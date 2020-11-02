Election 2020

Tracking the U.S. House Races Like a Foreign Policy Pro

Democrats are expected to take the House, but there are a few races that could really shape U.S. foreign policy.

By ,
|

Election2020

This article is part of Election 2020: America Votes, FP’s round-the-clock coverage of the U.S. election results as they come in, with short dispatches from correspondents and analysts around the world. The America Votes page is free for all readers.

An employee watches a broadcast of the final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the shuttered indoor bar area at The Abbey, which remains open with socially distanced outdoor seating, on October 22, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Indoor bars remain shuttered to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Los Angeles.
An employee watches a broadcast of the final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the shuttered indoor bar area at The Abbey, which remains open with socially distanced outdoor seating, on October 22, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Indoor bars remain shuttered to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Democrats are widely expected to retain control of the House. In fact, David Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report predicts that the Democratic Party will pick up anywhere between five and 20 new seats. Here are the races that foreign-policy pros should be watching most closely:

Texas 10th District: Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is in a toss-up race against second-time Democratic challenger Mike Siegel, according to the Cook Political Report. (Siegel lost his bid to represent the Republican-leaning district by just over 4 percentage points two years ago).

Texas 22nd: Sri Kulkarni, a former foreign service officer, is running for Congress in Texas’s 22nd District—an area where voters have helped turn Texas from a deep red state to a potential battleground for Democrats.

Texas 23rd: Gina Ortiz Jones, a U.S. Air Force veteran, is in a heated race to gain the sprawling 23rd District of Texas that spans nearly one-third of the U.S.-Mexico border. Republican Rep. Will Hurd, a former CIA officer, announced last year he would not run again.

Michigan 8th: Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst and senior Pentagon official, is running for reelection in Michigan. She has been vocal about fears of homegrown extremism and how the hyperpartisan and ultra-politicized atmosphere across the country could become a grave national security threat.

New Jersey 3rd: Rep. Andy Kim, a former National Security Council staffer in the Obama administration, is running for reelection in New Jersey’s 3rd District after winning by a narrow margin in 2018. He is one of a group of national security experts who ditched the Beltway to run for Congress in 2018. He’s also co-chair of the House’s National Security Task Force.

New Jersey 7th: Rep. Tom Malinowski, a former senior State Department official in the Obama administration, is running in a tight race for a second term in Congress. From his perch on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Malinowski has been one of the Democrats’ most vocal critics of Trump’s foreign policy and of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.  

Virginia 7th: Once represented by two-term Republican insurgent Dave Brat (who knocked off House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in a 2014 primary upset), this suburban Richmond district is now the site of a close fight between Rep. Abigail Spanberger—a Blue Dog Democrat and former CIA official who sits on the House Foreign Affairs committee—and Republican challenger and Army veteran Nick Freitas.

To leave FP’s live election blog and read the rest of this article, click here.

Robbie Gramer is a diplomacy and national security reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RobbieGramer

Jack Detsch is Foreign Policy’s Pentagon and national security reporter. Twitter: @JackDetsch

View
Comments
Tags:

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola
Latest

Get Ready for a November Foreign-Policy Surprise

How to Track the U.S. Elections Like a Foreign Policy Pro

The View of the Vote From Asia

Why the Middle East’s Strongmen Are Rooting for Trump

If Biden Wins, Lebanon Is Afraid of Losing
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Forget FiveThirtyEight—Here’s What Israeli Oracles Are Saying About Trump vs. Biden
  2. 2
    Election Violence in the United States Is a Clear and Present Danger
  3. 3
    If Trump Wins, Washington’s Brain Trust Is Eyeing the Exit Door
  4. 4
    The Most Important Election. Ever.
Voices

Voters Are Picking Ideology Over Competence on Both Sides of the Atlantic

Beirut Is a Shambles, and Only Refugees Are Helping

Trump’s Middle East Legacy Is Failure