Biden and Trump Fight Out Surprisingly Close Election

This article is part of Election 2020: America Votes , FP’s round-the-clock coverage of the U.S. election results as they come in, with short dispatches from correspondents and analysts around the world. The America Votes page is free for all readers.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden remained in a tight battle for the presidency Wednesday, despite widespread polling that predicted a clear Biden win but appeared to be as flawed as it was four years ago, when Hillary Clinton lost to Trump.

The two candidates were in a desperate fight to win some of the same Midwestern states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin—the so-called Democratic blue wall—that cost Clinton the election four years ago, with the counting not yet done. Final vote tallies were not expected until later Wednesday at the earliest, but one outcome was clear: The United States is just as polarized as the pundits feared.

Trump, in a late-night press conference at the White House, prematurely declared victory and vowed to fight any effort to count outstanding ballots, including at the Supreme Court.

“This is a fraud on the American people,” he said, referring to efforts to count ballots in key states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. “As far as I am concerned, we have already won it.”

Biden was bidding to be elected the 46th president of the United States, putting him in a position to replace one of the most tumultuous and controversial leaders in American history. In a statement after midnight Tuesday, Biden told supporters that the vote could go well into Wednesday, in part because of the late mail-in votes yet to come in. “We’re feeling good about where we are,” Biden said. “We’re feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan. And by the way it’s going to take time to count votes, but we’re going to win Pennsylvania.”

If he manages to eke out a win, which may not be known for days, the 77-year-old Biden would be expected to be a far more predictable and stable president than Trump, one who has pledged to restore U.S. alliances and prestige, as well as attack COVID-19 in a more forthright way.

But obstacles remain, including possible legal challenges by the Trump campaign should the vote go Biden’s way.

To leave FP’s live election blog and read the rest of this article, click here.