Election 2020

Why Trump Will Blame Beijing for a Biden Victory

Right-wing Chinese American groups have already conjured up conspiracies.

By
|

Election2020

This article is part of Election 2020: America Votes, FP’s round-the-clock coverage of the U.S. election results as they come in, with short dispatches from correspondents and analysts around the world. The America Votes page is free for all readers.

A boy plays in front of the Chinese flag at Wuhan Revolution Museum in Wuhan, China, on Oct. 7.
A boy plays in front of the Chinese flag at Wuhan Revolution Museum in Wuhan, China, on Oct. 7. Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud and conspiracies against him are dominating right-wing media as his supporters attempt to come to terms with an almost certain election defeat. But while the president and his fans are struggling to find a clear narrative, right-wing Chinese-language media has already settled on a clear culprit: the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The fiction of CCP support for Joe Biden has been percolating through right-wing media for some time. In Chinese, it has been heavily pushed by Guo Wengui, the exiled Chinese billionaire who formed a media group with the far-right activist Steve Bannon. An attempt to promote a report that falsely claimed Biden had profited from his son’s ties to China dramatically fell apart when key claims about its provenance turned out to be a lie. In English, figures like Gordon G. Chang, the author of the 2001 book The Coming Collapse of China, and Robert Spalding, a former U.S. Air Force brigadier general who makes extreme claims about Chinese influence, have promoted the idea of CCP interference in the election, without citing any evidence or method.

In reality, there was little sign of foreign interference in the 2020 election, and most attempts to interfere could be sourced to Russia or Iran—not China. But hard-line opposition to the CCP in the Chinese diaspora has often aligned with the Republican Party, which is seen as more hawkish on Beijing. Conspiracy theories about Democrats have become more prominent after some CCP opponents latched onto Trump as a savior figure. That may be a strategic error: Anti-China policy is one of the few areas likely to see significant bipartisan legislative movement under Biden. Chinese media took a carefully neutral position on the electoral victor while jeering at democracy itself, but as Biden’s victory became clearer, some flattery toward Biden emerged. That will probably disappear quickly in the likely event he takes power; anti-Americanism is extremely dominant in Chinese politics under Xi Jinping, regardless of the identity of the occupant of the White House.

While the conspiracy theory is confined to a relatively narrow group right now, it’s quite possible that it will spread into the mainstream, especially if Trump himself adopts it. The United States faces genuine problems of CCP coercion and influence—but the idea that Beijing tried to help Biden win doesn’t hold water. To be sure, there were also claims of Russian interference in 2016—albeit with a great deal more evidence. But with Asian Americans already facing a surge in racist attacks this year, Trump blaming Beijing for a Biden victory could quickly turn toxic.

James Palmer is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @BeijingPalmer

View
Comments
Tags: China, Election 2020

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola
Latest

What the U.S. Elections Mean for India

Don’t Expect a Biden Win to Boost U.S. Favorability

Why Trump Will Blame Beijing for a Biden Victory

After This U.S. Election, the Case for Online Voting Is Stronger Than Ever

As QAnon Copes With Trump’s Likely Loss, They Wonder Where Q Is
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Biden and Harris Could Be Bad News for India’s Modi
  2. 2
    As QAnon Copes With Trump’s Likely Loss, They Wonder Where Q Is
  3. 3
    What Are Biden’s Climate Options if the Senate Stays Republican?
  4. 4
    Saudi Arabia’s Worst Nightmare
  5. 5
    QAnon Followers Trust ‘the Plan,’ Not the Polls
Voices

Voters Are Picking Ideology Over Competence on Both Sides of the Atlantic

Beirut Is a Shambles, and Only Refugees Are Helping

Trump’s Middle East Legacy Is Failure