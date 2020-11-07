World Leaders Congratulate Biden on Election Despite Trump Refusal to Concede

Bells chimed in Paris and fireworks boomed in London after U.S. news outlets projected former Vice President Joe Biden had won the White House, the culmination of a nail-biting election and days of ballot counting in key battleground states. World leaders reached out to applaud Biden’s win—seen as a signal that the United States will be resuming its role as global leader—even as President Donald Trump refused to concede defeat.

European allies who regularly clashed with Trump over defense spending and trade were among some of the first to congratulate President-elect Biden. French President Emmanuel Macron—whose close relationship with Trump quickly soured—addressed Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, in a tweet, saying: “We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo—a long-standing critic of Trump for withdrawing the United States from the United Nations’ Paris climate agreement, a move that went into effect a day after the election—said Biden’s victory “symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency.”

Leaders in Germany, where Trump has approved a major U.S. troop drawdown amid tensions with Chancellor Angela Merkel, were also quick to congratulate the new president-elect. “We want to invest in our cooperation for a new trans-Atlantic beginning, a new deal,” wrote German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Merkel, through a spokesperson, wished Biden “luck and success from the bottom of my heart.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who became the focus of a U.S. impeachment inquiry against Trump after the U.S. president tried to force Kyiv to investigate Biden by withholding military aid, tweeted that he was “optimistic” about the future of ties with Washington after Biden’s win. “Our friendship becomes only stronger!” he wrote.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg—who managed to get alliance members to increase their defense spending amid Trump’s questionable NATO funding claims—also applauded Biden as a “strong supporter of NATO and the transatlantic relationship.” European Council President Charles Michel welcomed the chance to “engage for a strong transatlantic partnership” with Biden, citing multilateralism, climate change, and trade as three key priorities. In Washington, a Reuters reporter snapped a photo of one reveler draped in a NATO flag as celebrations broke out near the White House on Saturday.

Some leaders seen as Trump allies also offered congratulations to the president-elect. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a Brexit champion whose government will negotiate a new trade deal with the future Biden administration, sent his congratulations on Twitter and cited climate change, trade, and security as key priorities. Polish President Andrzej Duda, who has drawn criticism for new political restrictions seen as moving the country toward autocracy, said he was “determined to upkeep high-level and high-quality” relations. The Trump administration inked deals to move thousands more U.S. troops to Poland after announcing a planned withdrawal of forces from Germany, a decision that could potentially be overturned by Biden.

Major U.S. allies outside of Europe also had praise for the incoming administration. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Harris—the first woman and person of Black and South Asian American descent elected vice president—for her “pathbreaking” success for Indian Americans. “I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership,” he wrote. Colombian President Iván Duque pledged to “work together to strengthen the common agenda” with Biden and Harris, including working on trade, the environment, and transnational crime.

The small European country of Slovenia may be in an awkward position, as its prime minister, Janez Jansa, appeared to be the only world leader to incorrectly call the race for Trump earlier in the week, bashing Biden and lavishing praise on the U.S. president.

Another senior Slovenian official appeared to try to clean up the mess Saturday: “As a European Commissioner from #Slovenia I warmly congratulate @JoeBiden for his victory,” tweeted Janez Lenarcic, European commissioner for crisis management. “I trust we will be able to start a new, productive chapter in the EU-US relations, based on our strong common values.”

Several world leaders who expressed support for Trump’s reelection before the vote—including Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines—did not immediately issue public congratulations for Biden. Neither did Vladimir Putin of Russia or Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.