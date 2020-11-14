Our Top Weekend Reads

U.S. President Donald Trump is not the first world leader to try to steal an election, but he may be the leader who has received the least international pushback. As Trump works to erode American democracy, most of the world’s leading pro-democratic bodies—from the European Union to the United Nations—have remained silent.

Meanwhile, as Switzerland becomes one of the world’s worst COVID-19 hot spots, staffers and diplomats at the United Nations’ headquarters in Geneva worry that the organization will struggle to keep the coronavirus at bay amid in-person peace conferences later this month.

And liberal Chinese Americans are fighting back against the racism and fake news that have dominated Chinese-language social media this U.S. election cycle.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

Much more worrying than President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the U.S. election is the world’s failure to condemn Trump’s actions and call him out for what he is—a sore loser and an angry autocrat, Nic Cheeseman writes.

COVID-19 cases are soaring in Geneva, the site of the European headquarters of the United Nations. But the organization is still forging ahead with plans for peace conferences, fueling concerns about a bigger outbreak, Foreign Policy’s Colum Lynch reports.

Too often, Washington seems to want better relations with Moscow than Moscow wants with Washington. Come January, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden shouldn’t make that mistake, David J. Kramer writes.

Liberal Chinese American voices have taken up the WeChat battleground to counterbalance right-wing conspiracy content, engaging a minority bloc that has become increasingly influential in U.S. elections, Shen Lu writes.

Tipped into crisis territory by the economic knock-on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Africa’s debt threatens to push the continent further into China’s hands—unless Western powers step in, Theodore Murphy writes.