Our Top Weekend Reads

Great-power politics in Nagorno-Karabakh, the children of the Islamic State, and the meaning of Moldova’s election result.
Now, more than ever, a lasting peace settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh is of paramount importance. That’s largely because Russia’s and Turkey’s involvement in the conflict—and the recent cease-fire—has raised the stakes of resolution.
Meanwhile, the more the world abandons the children of Islamic State fighters, the more likely they are to feel they have no other option than to become the future face of the terrorist group.
And environmental crises have become caught up in petty political struggles in India and California.
1. When Great-Power Politics Isn’t Great Enough
Russia and Turkey may have helped broker the cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, but it’s uncertain whether their interests in the region—and beyond—will continue to align. That arguably makes the current peace more, not less, dangerous, Hans Gutbrod writes.
2. What to Do About the Children of the Islamic State
What to do with the tens of thousands of children of Islamic State affiliates still in camps and prisons in Iraq and Syria is not only a serious humanitarian concern, but also a security one, Vera Mironova writes.
3. Moldova’s Election Result Is a Blow to Russia’s Regional Dominance
President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to keep Russia’s immediate neighbors close are unraveling, as the aftermath of recent elections in Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus indicate, Nicolae Reutoi writes.
4. Indian and Californian Politics Are Both Playing With Fire
National leaders in both India and the United States are using annual fires and escalating air pollution as an opportunity to achieve political goals. And as citizens choke, politicians trade blame, Ian Miller writes.
5. Antony Blinken’s Wonk Rock Is Everything a D.C. Dad Could Dream Of
Only one incongruity stands out from Antony Blinken’s otherwise immaculate credentials: The likely next U.S. secretary of state is a perpetrator of wonk rock, Lauren Teixeira writes.
