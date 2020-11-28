Our Top Weekend Reads

Now, more than ever, a lasting peace settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh is of paramount importance. That’s largely because Russia’s and Turkey’s involvement in the conflict—and the recent cease-fire—has raised the stakes of resolution.

Meanwhile, the more the world abandons the children of Islamic State fighters, the more likely they are to feel they have no other option than to become the future face of the terrorist group.

And environmental crises have become caught up in petty political struggles in India and California.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

Russia and Turkey may have helped broker the cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, but it’s uncertain whether their interests in the region—and beyond—will continue to align. That arguably makes the current peace more, not less, dangerous, Hans Gutbrod writes.

What to do with the tens of thousands of children of Islamic State affiliates still in camps and prisons in Iraq and Syria is not only a serious humanitarian concern, but also a security one, Vera Mironova writes.

President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to keep Russia’s immediate neighbors close are unraveling, as the aftermath of recent elections in Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus indicate, Nicolae Reutoi writes.

National leaders in both India and the United States are using annual fires and escalating air pollution as an opportunity to achieve political goals. And as citizens choke, politicians trade blame, Ian Miller writes.

Only one incongruity stands out from Antony Blinken’s otherwise immaculate credentials: The likely next U.S. secretary of state is a perpetrator of wonk rock, Lauren Teixeira writes.