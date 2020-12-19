Our Top Weekend Reads

Sweden has long enjoyed a sort of wholesome global image: home of Ikea, Pippi Longstocking, and meatballs in cream sauce. But that reputation has taken a beating during the coronavirus pandemic, as the country became a lone proponent of herd immunity and floundered accordingly. Now, the government has instituted some restrictions, but confusion remains as to how Swedes should behave toward the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, progressive groups have developed a robust strategy for laying down roots in U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s foreign-policy ranks.

And, a decade after the Arab Spring, a look at the permanence of an enduring, but never consummated, revolution.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

Rattled by a staggering second wave of coronavirus infections, Swedes are less opposed to mask recommendations and social-distancing guidelines than they are puzzled by their government’s chronic mixed messaging—a result of infighting between the prime minister and public health officials, Carl-Johan Karlsson writes.

Though progressives have recently won some key posts in Biden’s cabinet, his foreign-policy team is still fairly establishment. But the left isn’t fretting—yet: Cabinet posts are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to political appointments, and they’ve got a plan for putting down roots at a lower level, FP’s Jack Detsch reports.

3. Betrayed by Their Leaders, Failed by the West, Arabs Still Want Democracy

The Arab Spring was less a coordinated, democratic movement than a series of localized struggles against decades of failed governance. Ten years on, the fact that those struggles instead provoked further repression is not just an indictment of brutal Arab dictatorships, but also of the Western countries that embrace them, Oz Katerji writes.

There are fears that the burgeoning civil war in Ethiopia could lead to one of the largest state collapses in modern history. That’s ironic given what the conflict is all about: not whether Ethiopia should exist, but how it should be governed, Teferi Mergo writes.

China is making inroads in Iran. But observers shouldn’t be too worried about the prospect of a robust Beijing-Tehran alliance. China cares far more about courting the West than wooing Iran, and it won’t risk further U.S. sanctions by saving Iran from its own financial peril, Wang Xiyue writes.