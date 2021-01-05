Senate Battle May Not Dramatically Affect Biden’s Foreign Policy

This article is part of The Biden Transition , Foreign Policy’s ongoing coverage of how U.S. President-elect Joe Biden builds a new White House administration—and what the new team’s policies might be.

A great deal of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s domestic agenda depends on the outcome of two tight Senate races in Georgia on Tuesday, but foreign-policy and trade issues may be least affected, some experts say.

The runoff between two Republican incumbents, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock will determine whether Democrats control not only the White House and House of Representatives but the Senate as well. If both Warnock and Ossoff achieve upset victories, that will create a 50-50 split in the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris supplying the tie-breaking vote—giving the Democrats a potential slim majority in the upper chamber.

Some Democrats are cautiously hopeful they can gain at least one seat in Georgia, but that would still leave Republicans with a bare majority, reinstalling the obstructionist Sen. Mitch McConnell as majority leader. That outcome in turn will likely stymie key parts of Biden’s ambitious domestic agenda, especially his plans for imposing new taxes on the wealthy, expanding earned income tax credits for the elderly, and delivering other new tax credits, not to mention his plans to overturn Republican-orchestrated cuts to the corporate tax rate and estate tax .

Though Biden was highly regarded as a deft deal-maker during his 36 years on Capitol Hill—he will be the first president since Lyndon B. Johnson to have spent most of his political career in the Senate and has long worked with McConnell—he will almost certainly run into stern opposition from a Republican Party that is habitually loath to raise taxes. If McConnell takes the leadership post again, Biden will also run into a great deal of trouble confirming judges—an issue on which McConnell is particularly obstructionist—and possibly some of his cabinet nominees.

Beyond that, the Senate has become a very different and far more polarized place than when Biden had his heyday there, often winning Republican support as chairman or ranking member of the Foreign Relations and Judiciary committees, for example on NATO expansion and criminal justice reform, in the 1980s and ’90s.

“If anybody can do it, Biden can. He always worked really hard to get along with the other side,” said Kay King, who was his foreign-policy advisor in the late 1980s. “But I’m cautiously pessimistic. A few Republicans may defect, but I don’t think it will be necessarily on major issues. The Senate is so polarized and driven by money, and if McConnell puts his foot down as he did with [former President Barack] Obama and says we’re going to do everything we can to defeat this person, then he’s going to have trouble. Remember, the last thing the Republicans want is to see Kamala Harris get elected president.”

Even so, over the past four years the Senate Republicans have been more willing to challenge President Donald Trump on foreign-policy issues—and thus may end up being more receptive to Biden’s plans, especially when it comes to restoring relations with U.S. allies that have been so damaged during the Trump years.

“The Republican Senate is widely regarded as having bucked Trump on foreign policy more than anything, for example in supporting sanctions on Russia, Yemen, and Saudi Arabia,” said Elaine Kamarck, a former Clinton administration official and the author of Primary Politics. And both Republicans and Democrats are somewhat united on getting tougher on trade, security, and human rights issues with America’s chief global rival, China.

Beyond that, the Republican caucus in the Senate appears to be in disarray at the moment, with even deeply conservative senators and erstwhile Trump allies like Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina saying they oppose the president’s efforts to overturn the election by repeating unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Only last week the Senate overwhelmingly overrode Trump’s veto of a $741 billion defense bill, voting 81 to 13 to enact the annual National Defense Authorization Act. And though many of the outgoing president’s policies will be hard to overturn, some Senate Republicans have been increasingly willing to defy him on various issues, including Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

Late last week Sasse, in comments on social media, sternly rebuked Trump and senators and House members who support the president’s attempt to decertify the election in a vote scheduled for Wednesday, calling it a “dangerous ploy.”

“There are actually a few points of general agreement on foreign policy between Biden and the Republicans,” said another former Biden Senate aide, Michael Haltzel. “First is repairing the damage to NATO done by Trump. Second is countering an aggressive China, albeit in a more sophisticated and multilateral way than Trump. Similarly, a third is continuing—even ramping up where necessary—opposition to Vladimir Putin’s pugnacious policies, including beefing up U.S. cyber-defenses and increasing American engagement in the Western Balkans.”

Even so, he said, Biden will run into a Republican wall if he attempts to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal rejected by Trump or take aggressive action on climate change.

When it comes to trade issues, Biden will likely have more problems with some of his fellow Democrats in the progressive camp than with many Republicans who still support free trade. During the primaries the president-elect, once a firm free-trade advocate, was forced to retreat on unpopular trade pacts like NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which progressive Democrats saw as unfair giveaways to multinational corporations and short on labor and environmental rights.

As Obama’s vice president, Biden supported the TPP, which Democratic centrists and many Republicans saw as an effective way of coercing China into changing its open defiance of World Trade Organization rules regarding issues such as intellectual property and product dumping. Trump withdrew from the TPP as one of his first acts in office and launched a unilateral trade war against Beijing, to little effect.

But on the 2020 campaign trail Biden changed his tune dramatically in response to progressive and populist demands, saying that if he sought to reenter the TPP, he would renegotiate it to include “strong rules of origin” requiring more manufacturing in the United States. In any case, he said, he wanted to focus on a $400 billion “Buy America” plan before any new trade deal.

Similarly, on nuclear arms reduction, Biden would likely be able to win over some Republicans who opposed Trump’s withdrawal from the Reagan-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces pact and his failure to work to extend the New START treaty.

Trump’s fumbling response to the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the increasing chaos coming out of the White House, has also made a number of Republicans vulnerable in the next election. That in turn indicates Biden may have more maneuvering room on bipartisan issues such as infrastructure refurbishment, additional coronavirus-related relief, and aid to state and local governments.