FP Looks Back

Climate Change and Security There has been a growth of concern in the developed world with problems of the environment and of the sheer survival of human life on the planet. Whether or not any of the dire predictions about threats to the environment is valid is less important for this discussion than the fact that these threats are seen very much in terms of security—i.e., as threats to a broader definition of peace. —Robert E. Hunter

Political Will The means are available to save many species. The funding could be made available if it were given the priority accorded to food, energy, and pollution. The missing element is political will. If nothing is done before the problem becomes all too apparent, the process of mass extinction may have generated too much momentum to be halted. —Norman Myers