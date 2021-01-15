FP Looks Back

The Magazine
On Anniversaries
FALL 1980 | 10 YEARS
Intellectual Insecurity
Although successive editors have reiterated Foreign Policy’s commitment—stated in its first issue—to publish writers at all points on the political spectrum, it is symptomatic of a larger national insecurity that the magazine has at times been under attack for allowing certain views into print. This insecurity, both cultural and intellectual, reflects significant shifts in the global distribution of power, shifts that did not benefit the United States.
—Charles William Maynes and Richard H. Ullman
FALL 1990 | 20 YEARS
America Turns Inward
In 1970, national divisions over the Vietnam War were at their peak, and the main goal of any sensible U.S. foreign policy was to end that war before the damage to America’s image and stability became irreversible. Today, the task of U.S. foreign policy is not extricating the country from a disastrous war but institutionalizing the unexpected peace that has broken out between the United States and the Soviet Union.
—Charles William Maynes
JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2011 | 40 YEARS
Bad Ideas
There is no inexorable evolutionary march that replaces our bad, old ideas with smart, new ones. If anything, the story of the last few decades of international relations can just as easily be read as the maddening persistence of dubious thinking.
—Stephen M. Walt
From the Foreign Policy Archives
On American Decline
FALL 1975
Early Disarray
The postwar international economic system, grounded in the American principles of economic liberalism and dependent on the special roles played by this country in several different dimensions, appears to be in disarray.
—Marina von Neumann Whitman
SUMMER 1998
The Case for Hegemony
The truth is that the benevolent hegemony exercised by the United States is good for a vast portion of the world’s population. It is certainly a better international arrangement than all realistic alternatives.
—Robert Kagan
JULY/AUGUST 2002
Crash Out
The real question is not whether U.S. hegemony is waning but whether the United States can devise a way to descend gracefully, with minimum damage to the world, and to itself.
—Immanuel Wallerstein
NOVEMBER 2011
Build Back
Our capacity to come back stronger is unmatched in modern history. It flows from our model of free democracy and free enterprise, a model that remains the most powerful source of prosperity and progress known to humankind.
—Hillary Clinton
From the Foreign Policy Archives
On Nationalism
SPRING 1992
Expansive Threat
The end of the Cold War is not a panacea. Dangers lie ahead. An explosive mixture of nationalism and internationalism most seriously threatens history’s recent gains.
—Kim Dae-jung
SPRING 1995
National Appeal
It is much easier to mobilize society behind a real or imagined national injury than behind abstract ideas like democracy or open society.
—George Soros
MAY/JUNE 2003
Anti-American Wave
When American nationalism drives the country’s foreign policy, it galvanizes broad-based anti-Americanism. And at such times, it becomes impossible to ignore the inconsistencies and tensions with American nationalism—or the harm they inflict on the United States’ legitimacy abroad.
—Minxin Pei
MARCH/APRIL 2008
The Case for Nationalism
Scholars can persist in looking down on nationalism as a backward, unevolved reflex, and governments could continue to fail to develop policies that harness its potential. But this alternative carries a heavy cost. If responsible policymakers have in their hands something proven to encourage increased wealth, lower levels of corruption, and higher obedience to the rule of law, they would only be wise to use it.
—Gustavo de las Casas
From the Foreign Policy Archives
On Inequality
SPRING 1995
Grim Statistics
Development is not an issue of the past. More than 1 billion people live in absolute poverty, literally on the brink of starvation. The gap between rich and poor is widening, within as well as among countries.
—Boutros Boutros-Ghali
SUMMER 1998
Progress and Poverty
Ironically, inequality is growing at a time when the triumph of democracy and open markets was supposed to usher in a new age of freedom and opportunity. In fact, both developments seem to be having the opposite effect.
—Nancy Birdsall
JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2005
Dignity and Anger
The root cause of poverty is social injustice and the bad government that abets it. In such circumstances, poverty is an assault against human dignity, and in that assault lies the natural seed of human anger.
—Colin Powell
MAY/JUNE 2011
How Poverty Works
The story of hunger, and of poverty more broadly, is far more complex than any one statistic or grand theory; it is a world where those without enough to eat may save up to buy a TV instead and where making rice cheaper can sometimes even lead people to buy less rice.
—Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo
From the Foreign Policy Archives
On the Environment
WINTER 1972-73
Climate Change and Security
There has been a growth of concern in the developed world with problems of the environment and of the sheer survival of human life on the planet. Whether or not any of the dire predictions about threats to the environment is valid is less important for this discussion than the fact that these threats are seen very much in terms of security—i.e., as threats to a broader definition of peace.
—Robert E. Hunter
SPRING 1981
Political Will
The means are available to save many species. The funding could be made available if it were given the priority accorded to food, energy, and pollution. The missing element is political will. If nothing is done before the problem becomes all too apparent, the process of mass extinction may have generated too much momentum to be halted.
—Norman Myers
JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2015
Climate Crime
According to Interpol, emissions trading is the fastest-growing commodities market in the world, and criminals have eagerly exploited weaknesses and gaps in that market’s regulations and security—reaping tens of millions of dollars in illegal profits and threatening to destroy the much lauded environmental concept of “cap and trade” as they go.
—McKenzie Funk
From the Foreign Policy Archives
On New Presidents
SUMMER 1971
Nixon’s Challenge
In large part, the Nixon Doctrine is an attempt to respond both to changed international as well as domestic conditions. Its object is to preserve as well as give some new meaning to America’s continued involvement in the world.
—Zbigniew Brzezinski
SUMMER 1986
Reagan’s Rhetoric
President Ronald Reagan is fond of calling America a “city upon a hill.” But the Puritan leader John Winthrop, who first uttered those words in the 17th century, intended them as a warning about the importance of adhering to the values that eventually shaped America’s founding and development.
—Cyrus R. Vance
SPRING 1993
Clinton’s World
If President Bill Clinton serves a full two terms, his decisions will influence the course of world demography for a long time. The quality of American leadership will be key to determining when and at what level world population can be stabilized.
—Sharon L. Camp
JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2009
Obama’s Continuity
My hunch, and my hope, is that Obama will be a successful president, not because he’ll totally change the foreign policy he’ll inherit from Bush but because he’ll largely continue it.
—Christian Brose
From the Foreign Policy Archives
On Asia
SPRING 1979
The Long War
The conflict between North and South Korea has remained virtually unchanged since the end of the Korean War, despite important shifts in global and regional power alignments. The United States has contributed to this stalemate in Korea by maintaining an essentially immobile Korean policy.
—Gareth Porter
SPRING 1990
Japan Can’t Go Its Own Way
Today, Japan is no longer an obedient follower of the United States. Japan cannot remain in that comfortable role even if it dearly wishes to do so.
—Kan Ito
JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2005
China Is No Threat Without Military Might
U.S. power may recede gradually in the coming years, and the unavoidable decline in Japan’s influence will heighten the sense of China’s regional preeminence. But to have a real collision, China needs a military that is capable of going toe-to-toe with the United States.
—Zbigniew Brzezinski
JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2005
China’s Rise Foretells a Potential War
China cannot rise peacefully, and if it continues its dramatic economic growth over the next few decades, the United States and China are likely to engage in an intense security competition with considerable potential for war.
—John J. Mearsheimer
From the Foreign Policy Archives
On Democracy
SUMMER 1992
No End
The global expansion of democracy does not mean that we are at the end of history but rather that we have reached a critical turning point in history.
—Larry Diamond
FALL 1997
Democratic Decline
If people believe that government is incompetent and cannot be trusted, they are less likely to provide such crucial contributions as tax dollars and voluntary compliance with laws, and bright young people will not be willing to go into government.
—Joseph S. Nye Jr.
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER 2003
Out of Many, One
While at the United Nations, I used to joke that managing the global institution was like trying to run a business with 184 chief executive officers—each with a different language, a distinct set of priorities, and an unemployed brother-in-law seeking a paycheck.
—Madeleine K. Albright
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER 2016
State of the State
The nation-state is not exactly working out as well as it may appear. The question becomes: How can human beings organize themselves? It is our nature to cluster together in groups. How can we undertake that project in a way that is in some sense affirming to human life, rather than the opposite?
—Taiye Selasi
From the Foreign Policy Archives
On Technology
SPRING 1997
Networked World
Mention of the internet brings to mind thoughts of cool technology, expanding markets, and pitched battles between high-tech companies. Missing from the picture are the huge implications for foreign policy. A driving force behind the foreign-policy debate is the emergence of the networked economy—an economy in which computing and communications converge to create an electronic marketplace that is utterly dependent on powerful information networks.
—Daniel F. Burton Jr.
NOVEMBER 2009
Whiz-Bang
In our collective enthusiasm for whiz-bang new social networking tools like Twitter and Facebook, the implications of this next television age—from lower birthrates among poor women to decreased corruption to higher school enrollment rates—have largely gone overlooked despite their much more sweeping impact.
—Charles Kenny
MAY/JUNE 2016
Disrupt and Converge
These days, the trendy word “disruption” casts fear into many business leaders’ hearts. As the internet has reordered commerce with startling speed, mighty companies have found themselves upstaged by tech newcomers. As this revolution gathers pace, however, there is a second word that deserves more attention: “convergence.”
—Gillian Tett
