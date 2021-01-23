Our Top Weekend Reads

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

The internet was supposed to revive the public sphere. But thanks to the failure of politicians to act through meaningful legislation, Big Tech has come to dominate and shatter it, Joshua Foust and Simon Frankel Pratt write.

Nothing that QAnon conspiracists were told would happen on Inauguration Day actually transpired. But that doesn’t mean QAnon will disappear. Instead, with its visions of a hidden world, it’s likely to mutate further, Foreign Policy’s James Palmer writes.

The Biden administration’s foreign policy will ultimately be determined by the people who are a part of it. Their bylines throughout our recent archives offer a unique view into their ideas, concerns, and affinities, Foreign Policy’s Cameron Abadi and Allison Meakem write.

Rome has emerged as Europe’s fastest-rising economic power in the wider Mediterranean region. Its focus on commercial connectivity has achieved something akin to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Michaël Tanchum and Dimitar Bechev write.

After 9/11, Washington formed a national commission that made the country safer. In the wake of the Capitol insurrection, it should look closely at what made that commission successful to fight online disinformation, hate, and harassment, Vera Zakem and Moira Whelan write.