Our Top Weekend Reads

Britain offers special legal protections for Sikh and Jewish communities, but not for Muslims. Concerted efforts to correct this omission have been thwarted by British courts. And the U.K. Equality and Human Rights Commission has declined to investigate Islamophobia, as it did with anti-Semitism in the Labour Party. This leaves Muslim Britons particularly vulnerable—and in need of government action, Mohammad Zaheer writes.

In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden’s climate plan is looking far more viable than former President Barack Obama’s. It doesn’t hurt that the economic arguments for clean energy have grown far more robust in the interim, FP’s Michael Hirsh writes.

And—aside from the partially virtual format—things looked far too normal at Davos in the Desert last week, FP’s Steven A. Cook writes. When the operative man is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, that’s never a good thing.

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

The world has failed to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, not to mention the country’s ongoing abuses in Yemen. That shouldn’t be a surprise; corporations would never decline the rich investment opportunities Riyadh offers, FP’s Steven A. Cook writes.

Undocumented people in the United States were disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic long before talk of vaccines. The country now has a moral and public health obligation to get them inoculated, Eillen Martinez and Zackary Berger write.

The same social media companies that have failed to remove far-right content from their platforms have had no trouble doing so for Muslim extremists. The Biden administration has a small window of opportunity to rectify the discrepancy, Bharath Ganesh writes.