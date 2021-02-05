Understanding Biden’s First Foreign-Policy Speech

On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden gave his first foreign-policy speech as president. His remarks signaled a dramatic shift in tone from his predecessor, Donald Trump, vowing to work with allies, check advancing authoritarianism, and combat climate change. The biggest news to come from the speech was the announcement that the United States would end its support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Foreign Policy reporters Amy Mackinnon, Robbie Gramer, and Jack Detsch have combed through the president’s remarks to add context and highlight what’s new and what was left unsaid.