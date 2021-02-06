Our Top Weekend Reads

With Linda Thomas-Greenfield set to take center stage at the United Nations, Foreign Policy’s Colum Lynch and Robbie Gramer chronicle her journey from the Jim Crow South to the heights of U.S. diplomacy. If confirmed as U.N. ambassador, Thomas-Greenfield will play a key role in repairing relations with Washington’s allies. One of her tactics? “Gumbo diplomacy”—the term she coined to advocate her brand of diplomacy, based on the practice of courting foreign dignitaries over the Cajun dish from her home state of Louisiana.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s unexpected support for the farmers’ protests in India on Twitter has spurred celebrities worldwide to speak out about New Delhi’s crackdown on dissent. In response, the government’s battle against the protesters and their powerful supporters has taken a more serious turn.

And the foreign-policy experts who are waiting for Beijing to test the new Biden administration may have flawed ideas about the state of relations between the two giants. In short, what analysts see as provocations are just the routine churn of Chinese action.

