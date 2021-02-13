Our Top Weekend Reads

Here are Foreign Policy’s top weekend reads.

Authoritarianism isn’t an ill that democracy can rid itself of—or a problem that can be educated away. Roughly one-third of the population of Western countries is psychologically predisposed to authoritarianism, and their impulses must be managed like a chronic condition, Karen Stenner and Jessica Stern write.

This month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began cracking down hard on pro-Russian media outlets, most of them run by oligarchs. It’s the first time he’s shown decisive action against the Kremlin—and nobody knows how it will respond, Dan Peleschuk writes.

The new film 76 Days, which chronicles the coronavirus lockdown in Wuhan, China, ties together many strands of disparate, fly-on-the-wall material—washing over the viewer in a series of intimate but also impersonal moments, Jeannette Ng writes.

In 2016, Yeliz Guzel, the founder of the first LGTBQ choir in Turkey, was forced to step down from her position after public backlash. But she’s still working to empower marginalized communities in other ways, Ahmer Khan writes.

Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Virginia, was only founded in 2000. But it’s managed to carve out a niche for itself as the premier pipeline to government service for the ultra-conservative Christian right, Mark Thomas-Patterson writes.