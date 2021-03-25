Argument

India Joins the Afghan Peace Negotiations

Long sidelined by Islamabad, Moscow, and Beijing, New Delhi is finally taking a seat at the table.

By ,
|
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave prior to a meeting in New Delhi on Sept. 14, 2016.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave prior to a meeting in New Delhi on Sept. 14, 2016. Prakash Singh/AFP/Getty Images

This month, the Biden administration presented its plan for the future of Afghanistan. The strategy includes both the possibility of a power-sharing government between Kabul’s elected representatives and the Taliban and a recognition of the important role that regional countries should play after a withdrawal of U.S. foreign forces. In a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken proposed several steps, including a United Nations-level meeting with the foreign ministers of China, India, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, and the United States to develop a “unified approach” to peace.

This formal inclusion of India in the peace deliberations, which until now had seen New Delhi participating only along the margins despite its strong interests in Afghanistan and its growing partnership with the country, may alter the calculus of other regional players as well as the Taliban and the Afghan government.

According to some reports, Russian interlocutors had been wary of including India, likely because of its warming ties with Beijing and Islamabad. Pakistan has, of course, been consistent in pushing back against any Indian involvement in Afghanistan due to fears of encirclement by a strong India. China’s relationship with India, meanwhile, has seen a dramatic downturn.

India, for its part, has been playing the long game when it comes to the peace process. It is eager to have a say but has been biding its time so long as other participants were aligned against it. Slowly but surely, New Delhi signaled it was ready to join and take a larger role.

In November 2018, when Russia held talks with the Taliban, members of the Afghan High Peace Council, and other regional powers, India chose to send a nonofficial delegation of two diplomats to Moscow. In September 2020, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar joined the inaugural session of intra-Afghan talks in Doha, addressing the gathering via video and encouraging any peace process to be controlled by the Afghan people.

For Afghanistan, India’s entry into the talks should be a net positive if the endgame is to see a secure, stable, and economically dynamic country. Traditionally, the two nations have maintained strong bilateral ties, with New Delhi often focusing on carrying out developmental projects based on the Afghan government’s requests. The demand-driven strategy has helped India generate a considerable amount of goodwill for itself while providing Afghanistan needed assistance in important sectors, such as education, health, irrigation, power generation, transport, rural development, and critical infrastructure building.

In February, Afghanistan also received 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine from India, the first shot to arrive in the country. Ghani and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a virtual summit in the same month, also signed an agreement for the construction of the Shahtoot Dam near Kabul. The dam is expected to provide safe drinking water, water for irrigation, and electricity to its nearby areas. While India’s developmental cooperation has been its strongest soft-power asset in Afghanistan, it has also helped develop New Delhi’s strategic partnership with Washington, which has been appreciative of India’s work in the country.

On India’s side though, joining the peace process in a serious way will necessitate a change in its calculations. In the 1990s and the 2000s, New Delhi was adamantly opposed to deals with the Taliban or recognizing it in any way. In recent years, there has been an evolution in Indian thinking, with New Delhi signaling it is no longer averse to engaging on more substantive matters with the militant group, even as it continues to support the democratically elected government in its reconciliation efforts. If India joins in U.S. President Joe Biden’s peace efforts now, it will have to make its Taliban outreach much more robust and nudge the various Afghan political factions toward a potential compromise on a power-sharing arrangement. Recognizing India’s central role in the regional matrix, the Taliban has also signaled that it remains willing to work with India.

And indeed, that shift may challenge the consensus among China, Russia, and the United States on what a constructive framework for peace in Afghanistan should look like: the withdrawal of foreign forces, preventing Afghanistan from becoming a terrorist safe haven, ending violence, and launching an intra-Afghan dialogue to discuss political arrangements for the future. India, meanwhile, has been wary of declarations that leave out Pakistan as a root cause of the continuing problem in Afghanistan.

While Washington has periodically applied pressure on Islamabad to do more to root out terrorism at home, others have been hesitant to touch the issue at all. Yet India is right that until Pakistan stops providing safe havens to senior Taliban leaders, their families, and the Haqqani network, Afghanistan can never be a stable, peaceful nation. With little appetite outside of India for tackling the problem though, it remains to be seen how it and China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, and the United States will actually work together. As for New Delhi, its consistent advocacy of Afghan interests is likely to continue even as it is now formally part of a peace process that has so far delivered more process and little peace.

Harsh V. Pant is the director of research at Observer Research Foundation.

Kriti M. Shah is an associate fellow at the Observer Research Foundation.

Tags: Afghanistan, China, India, Pakistan, Taliban

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

Soldiers unload bags at a U.S. base.

It’s Time to Prepare for U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan

There are no good choices, but staying on is the worst.

Argument |
As vice president, Joe Biden visits an Afghan National Army (ANA) training center in Kabul on Jan. 11, 2011.

Biden’s Options in Afghanistan

The United States and Pakistan must work together to secure the country’s future.

Argument |
, ,
Joe Biden holds up a copy of his daily schedule, which includes statistics about how many U.S. troops have died while serving in Afghanistan and Iraq and updates about the coronavirus caseload in the U.S., while speaking before a roundtable event with military veterans at Hillsborough Community College on Sept. 15, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.

Biden Has a Plan to Not Break Afghanistan

New details are trickling out about how the United States is preparing to withdraw its troops without leaving chaos behind.

Voice |
Latest

Bangladesh’s 50th Anniversary Raises Cause for Celebration and Concern

Making Peace With Iran and North Korea Could Be Good for U.S. Workers

At China’s Borders, “Vaccine Passports” Just Got Real

India Joins the Afghan Peace Negotiations

How Liberals Lost in Israel
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    How Liberals Lost in Israel
  2. 2
    50 Years After Independence, Bangladesh Bursts Into Geopolitics
  3. 3
    The U.S. Needs Deradicalization—for Christian Extremists
  4. 4
    India Joins the Afghan Peace Negotiations
  5. 5
    Are Europe’s Syrians Still Refugees?
Voices

Are Europe’s Syrians Still Refugees?

It’s Time to Fold America’s Nuclear Umbrella

Nobody Knows Why Syria Matters