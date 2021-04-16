From Moral Responsibility to Magical Thinking: How Biden Changed His Mind on Afghanistan

I. “I could tell he was thinking of his own granddaughters.” U.S. President Joe Biden was once committed to helping Afghanistan get back on its feet—and in the early days, he thought former U.S. President George W. Bush was too. In November 2001, Biden, then-chairperson of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was sitting in the Oval Office listening to Bush talk enthusiastically about an idea he had once denigrated: nation-building. The Taliban were on the run, hammered relentlessly by U.S. bombs, and the brief war known as “Operation Enduring Freedom” was all but won after only a month. The subject of discussion was what would happen to Afghanistan afterward. Biden nodded approvingly as Bush insisted this wasn’t going to be like 1989, when the United States discarded the country like a used cartridge after years of supplying the mujahedeen in their successful war against the Soviets, opening the way to Taliban rule. Biden endorsed this idea: This time, the United States needed to stay. The president was “going on about the long-term commitment we have to make,” Biden recalled in an interview with me on Dec. 20, 2001. “I said, ‘Mr. President, it’s going to cost billions of dollars. I think we’re going to have to have a multilateral force in there.’ And I think he and I are mostly in agreement.” In truth, they weren’t. In the months that followed, Biden found himself increasingly dismayed by Bush’s swift turn toward Iraq and neglect of Afghanistan, according to former aides. Biden, by most accounts, was emotionally invested in Afghanistan at the time. In January 2002, he became the first U.S. member of Congress to visit Kabul. He was taken to a new girls’ school, an experience that moved him immensely since such schools had been banned under Taliban rule, said former U.S. Ambassador Ryan Crocker, who accompanied him on that visit. Added Biden’s former Senate spokesperson Norm Kurz, who was also on the trip, “I could tell he was thinking of his own young granddaughters.” In the early 2000s, Biden tried to persuade then-U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld to do more to bring Afghanistan into the modern world. But Rumsfeld insisted on a “small footprint” and occasional counterterrorism strikes from the air that cynics called “whack-a-mole” tactics. Rumsfeld simply wouldn’t listen to Biden’s arguments for stepping up aid and a U.S. troop presence, Kurz recalled. “He had been very much of the view that you shouldn’t go in and just kill people and leave,” said Jonah Blank, another former Biden aide who accompanied him on that trip as the senator’s Afghanistan expert. “He felt in both moral and geopolitical terms that if you are invading a country, intervening militarily, then you do have a responsibility to leave it better than you found it.” But as Washington turned its attention to Iraq—and Biden eventually became one of those who authorized that war—things began to go seriously wrong in Afghanistan. The Taliban crept back from the mountains and formed the Quetta Shura, the Taliban leaders’ council across the border in Pakistan. By 2004, when the Taliban insurgency began again in earnest, the United States was entirely consumed with its own insurgency in Iraq. Today, things are completely out of hand. Funded by opium sales and the Pakistani intelligence service, the resurgent Taliban are believed to exert influence or control over at least half the country. They are able to strike freely even in the Afghan capital, Kabul, especially since the militant group has deeply infiltrated the demoralized Afghan national security forces.

II. “You don’t end a war by withdrawing your forces.” Now a disillusioned Biden has adopted a very different point of view—circling back around to an approach that appears uncomfortably similar to Bush’s and Rumsfeld’s. This week, Biden announced that all U.S. forces would withdraw by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. NATO immediately followed Biden’s lead on Wednesday, saying its roughly 7,000 non-U.S. forces in Afghanistan would be departing within a few months. “I’m now the fourth United States president to preside over American troop presence in Afghanistan; two Republicans, two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility onto a fifth,” Biden said in a speech from the White House on Wednesday. “Our diplomatic and humanitarian work will continue,” he added, without being specific. But no one has any illusions about what is certain to be at least a partial return of Taliban power, even though Biden sent U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Afghanistan the day after his speech to pledge the United States’ “ongoing commitment” to the elected Afghan government. The first to suffer could well be girls and women, who the Taliban, in their past incarnation in power from 1996 to 2001, kept out of school and public sight. Women were also forced to wear burqas, an all-encompassing garment that hides even their faces. Some inside the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence community fear a premature declaration of success and a too-rapid withdrawal could open Biden to the same criticisms that former U.S. President Barack Obama suffered when he pulled out of Iraq in 2011 (on Biden’s advice), only to see the Islamic State fill the vacuum. Others fear that Biden’s decision could potentially leave the United States in a place similar to where it was pre-9/11: facing a Taliban-dominated host nation for al Qaeda. Despite its promises otherwise, many experts believe the Taliban continue to nurture a close relationship with what remains of the terrorist group. Crocker, who twice served as ambassador to Afghanistan, said he thinks the usually clear-eyed Biden is engaged in “magical thinking” about Afghanistan—especially if he believes Washington has any leverage left with the Taliban. For starters, the Afghan peace talks are now doomed, Crocker said, who retired recently as one of the United States’ most esteemed diplomats. “The Taliban have no incentive whatsoever to negotiate anything,” he said. Turkey announced earlier this week that representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban would continue talks in Istanbul later this month, but Blinken acknowledged Thursday there was as yet no “definitive” response from the Taliban about their participation. And on Wednesday, Biden’s own CIA director, William Burns, told Congress “when the time comes for the U.S. military to withdraw, the U.S. government’s ability to collect and act on threats will diminish. That’s simply a fact.”

“I think Biden is going to look back and regret he made that decision and that speech,” Crocker said. “You don’t end a war by withdrawing your forces. The war grinds on without you.”