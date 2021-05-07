What in the World?

Think you’re in the know? Take our quiz and see if you’re up to date on the latest world news.

1. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party fell short in a key election in West Bengal this Sunday. What is Modi’s party called?

(A) All India Trinamool Congress

(B) Bharatiya Janata Party

(C) Indian National Congress

(D) Communist Party of India

2. In El Salvador, lawmakers voted this week to remove five Supreme Court judges from their posts after the country’s president gained a legislative supermajority in recent elections. Who is the Salvadoran leader—first elected in 2019—spurring these controversial moves?

(A) Mauricio Funes

(B) Salvador Sánchez Cerén

(C) Nayib Bukele

(D) Federico Gerardo Anliker

3. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government by his Wednesday morning deadline. How many elections has Israel held in the tumultuous two years since April 2019?

(A) four

(B) five

(C) three

(D) none

4. Protests sparked by new tax proposals are rocking Colombia, with Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla resigning this week. Although Carrasquilla did have a hand in the tax plan, his fate was sealed when he was widely mocked for an embarrassing gaffe. What did the finance minister do?

(A) Got caught lying about having received a COVID-19 vaccine

(B) Suggested struggling Colombians should “sell some of their jewelry”

(C) Greatly underestimated the price of eggs

(D) Greatly overestimated the price of bananas

5. Reports emerged that U.S. President Joe Biden will have his first bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month. Who was the first sitting U.S. president to formally meet with the long-serving Russian leader?

(A) Bill Clinton

(B) George W. Bush

(C) George H.W. Bush

(D) Barack Obama

6. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced it would support a World Trade Organization effort to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines. Who is the U.S. trade representative who announced the move?

(A) Isabel Guzman

(B) Janet Yellen

(C) Cecilia Rouse

(D) Katherine Tai

7. Talks on a U.S. return to the Iran nuclear deal have resumed in Vienna. When was the agreement initially inked?

(A) 2012

(B) 2014

(C) 2016

(D) 2015

8. Somalia announced on Thursday it had restored diplomatic ties with neighboring Kenya. Which country did Somalia credit for playing peacemaker during their six-month split?

(A) The United States

(B) Qatar

(C) Saudi Arabia

(D) Ethiopia

9. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is off on another diplomatic trip. Where in the world is Blinken this week?

(A) China

(B) The United Kingdom

(C) Ukraine

(D) India

10. Belgium recently snatched some territory from France, albeit briefly, in an unusual maneuver. How did the land grab happen?

(A) An archivist uncovered a previously unknown treaty between two local lords that appeared to still apply.

(B) A farmer moved a centuries-old stone border marker to make room for his tractor.

(C) A bar fight between rival soccer fans led to Belgian boosters occupying a French town and claiming it as their own.

(D) A worker replacing an old “Bienvenue en France” sign accidentally placed it 10 feet past the real border.

Answers:

1. (B) Bharatiya Janata Party. The All India Trinamool Congress party was the weekend’s big winner in West Bengal.

2. (C) Nayib Bukele

3. (A) four

4. (C) Greatly underestimated the price of eggs. (Bananas were someone else’s grocery gaffe.)

5. (A) Bill Clinton

6. (D) Katherine Tai. Read a profile of Tai by Foreign Policy’s Michael Hirsh.

7. (D) 2015

8. (B) Qatar

9. (C) Ukraine

10. (B) A farmer moved a centuries-old stone border marker to make room for his tractor.

How did you score?

