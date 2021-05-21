What in the World?

Do you have what it takes to ace this week’s global news quiz? Let’s find out.

1. South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, becoming the second world leader to meet with the new president since he took office. Who was the first?

(A) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

(B) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

(C) Chinese President Xi Jinping

(D) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

2. As a cease-fire takes hold in Israel and Gaza, Biden has yet to appoint an ambassador to Israel. Who served as ambassador under former U.S. President Donald Trump?

(A) James Cunningham

(B) Jonathan Shrier

(C) David Friedman

(D) Daniel Shapiro

3. The eight northern circumpolar nations of the Arctic Council met this week. Which country is not considered circumpolar—that is, with territory within the Arctic Circle?

(A) Denmark

(B) Canada

(C) Japan

(D) Iceland

4. On the sidelines of the summit, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart. Who is Russia’s long-serving foreign minister?

(A) Dmitry Medvedev

(B) Sergey Lavrov

(C) Igor Ivanov

(D) Vassily Nebenzia

5. The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) project is facing a shortfall of doses. How big is the deficit, according to a Monday announcement?

(A) 50 million

(B) 140 million

(C) 10 million

(D) 300 million

6. In a news conference this week, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the “horrific” situation in Ethiopia, where conflict is raging in his home region. Which Ethiopian state is suffering ongoing fighting and a related humanitarian crisis?

(A) Sidama

(B) Gambela

(C) Oromia

(D) Tigray

7. According to an International Energy Agency announcement made this week, what percentage of new fossil fuel extraction projects must be halted to meet global warming prevention targets?

(A) 25 percent

(B) 50 percent

(C) 75 percent

(D) 100 percent

8. Security forces’ violent crackdown on protests in Colombia has prompted widespread international condemnation. Which of the following is not a consequence the Colombian government has faced as a result?

(A) It was removed as a co-host of the 2021 Copa América soccer tournament.

(B) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a statement condemning the violence.

(C) The United States suspended military assistance to Colombia, around half of the more than $400 million in aid it sends to the country annually.

(D) The Organization of American States sought to send human rights observers to the country.

9. Naomi Mata’afa is set to become Samoa’s first female prime minister after the country’s Supreme Court ruled in her favor in an electoral dispute about the April 9 election. Which of the following countries was the first to have a female leader?

(A) Germany

(B) Canada

(C) India

(D) Pakistan

10. This week, BuzzFeed News reporters were able to dig up Biden’s Venmo account, raising major security concerns for the White House. How long did it take BuzzFeed News to uncover the president’s profile?

(A) 10 minutes

(B) 30 minutes

(C) One hour

(D) Five hours

Answers:

1. (A) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

2. (C) David Friedman

3. (C) Japan

4. (B) Sergey Lavrov

5. (B) 140 million

6. (D) Tigray

7. (D) 100 percent

8. (C) The United States suspended military assistance to Colombia, around half of the more than $400 million in aid it sends to the country annually.

9. (C) India

10. (A) 10 minutes

How did you score?

0-5: It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.

6-9: Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.

10: Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.