What in the World?

How closely were you watching the world this week? Take our international news quiz to find out!

1. Belarus created an international incident this week when it grounded a passenger plane flying through its airspace so authorities could arrest an exiled dissident on board. What airline was the dissident journalist, Roman Protasevich, flying?

(A) EasyJet

(B) Lufthansa

(C) Belavia

(D) Ryanair

2. Ecuador’s new president, Guillermo Lasso, was inaugurated on Monday. What is his political slant?

(A) Communist

(B) Eco-socialist

(C) Center-right

(D) Center-left

3. Iran and the United States made significant progress on nuclear talks this week. Which city is playing host to the negotiations?

(A) Geneva

(B) Vienna

(C) Dubai

(D) Brussels

4. Mali’s interim president and prime minister resigned this week as they were detained by the military for three days. Which leader then declared himself Mali’s new president, in what French President Emmanuel Macron described as a “coup within a coup”?

(A) Bah N’Daw

(B) Mahmoud Dicko

(C) Assimi Goita

(D) Moctar Ouane

5. According to a new report from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, 30.7 million people were displaced in 2020 due to climate disasters. How does that compare to the number of people displaced due to conflict and violence?

(A) Half as many people were displaced by climate as by conflict and violence.

(B) The same number of people were displaced by climate as by conflict and violence.

(C) Twice as many people were displaced by climate as by conflict and violence.

(D) Three times as many people were displaced by climate as by conflict and violence.

6. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad won reelection on Wednesday in a vote described as “fraudulent” by major Western powers. What percentage of voters reportedly backed the incumbent?

(A) 95 percent

(B) 100 percent

(C) 61 percent

(D) 84 percent

7. On Thursday, Hong Kong’s legislature passed major changes to the city’s political system, marking another step in its slide away from democracy. Who is the current Hong Kong chief executive, who backed the move?

(A) Leung Chun-ying

(B) Matthew Cheung

(C) Carrie Lam

(D) Chris Tang

8. U.S. President Joe Biden is eyeing many American municipal leaders for ambassadorships. Which of these current or former mayors has he never reportedly considered for a post in Asia?

(A) Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

(B) Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles

(C) Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel of Chicago

(D) Mayor Mike Purzycki of Wilmington, Delaware

9. Which country was the big winner in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest this past weekend?

(A) Iceland

(B) Ukraine

(C) Cyprus

(D) Italy

10. As usual, Eurovision wasn’t without controversy. What hiccup muddled the winning band’s victory?

(A) The song was revealed as a rip-off of an ABBA deep cut.

(B) The lead singer appeared to snort drugs on camera during the broadcast.

(C) Viewers raised concerns that voting had been rigged through a network of bots.

(D) The musicians admitted that they were not Europeans but Americans—who had spent an impactful semester abroad in Europe back in college.

Answers:

1. (D) Ryanair

2. (C) Center-right (Lasso is Ecuador’s first right-wing leader in 14 years.)

3. (B) Vienna

4. (C) Assimi Goita

5. (D) Three times as many people were displaced by climate as by conflict and violence. (Conflict and violence displaced 9.8 million people last year.)

6. (A) 95 percent

7. (C) Carrie Lam

8. (D) Mayor Mike Purzycki of Wilmington, Delaware (Buttigieg was considered for ambassador to China but instead was appointed as transportation secretary. Garcetti and Emanuel are currently under consideration as ambassadors to India and Japan, respectively.)

9. (D) Italy (You can check out the winning song here.)

10. (B) The lead singer appeared to snort drugs on camera during the broadcast. (The rocker later denied doing so, and he passed a drug test.)

How did you score?

