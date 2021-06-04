What in the World?

Are you an international affairs fiend? Test your knowledge with Foreign Policy’s weekly news quiz!

1. Protesters are pushing back against escalating restrictions on democracy in Hong Kong on the anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square massacre. What year did the Tiananmen protests take place?

(A) 1949

(B) 1969

(C) 1989

(D) 2009

2. The rapid political changes in Hong Kong are driving away its young people. In a recent poll, what percentage of residents age 15 to 30 said they would leave the city if they could?

(A) 58 percent

(B) 42 percent

(C) 77 percent

(D) 31 percent

3. Israel is set to have a new prime minister for the first time in a dozen years—if a fragile coalition holds. Which politician is poised to replace Benjamin Netanyahu?

(A) Avigdor Lieberman

(B) Benny Gantz

(C) Yair Lapid

(D) Naftali Bennett

4. Japan is moving forward with hosting the Summer Olympics next month, despite significant local opposition to the event. As of June 2, what percentage of people in Japan had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine?

(A) 2 percent

(B) 9 percent

(C) 21 percent

(D) 48 percent

5. On Sunday, Peruvians will vote in a runoff presidential election between leftist candidate Pedro Castillo and right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori. The latter is the daughter of which controversial former Peruvian president?

(A) Kenji Fujimori

(B) Alberto Fujimori

(C) Santiago Fujimori

(D) Naoichi Fujimori

6. Which Central American country did U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visit this week?

(A) Guatemala

(B) El Salvador

(C) Panama

(D) Costa Rica

7. Activists in Canada are calling for further investigation after a mass grave of 215 children was found at a former residential school, where Indigenous children were sent to be forcibly assimilated into white society.

The practice of separating Indigenous children from their families and home communities began in 1831. In what year did it cease?

(A) 1938

(B) 1959

(C) 1972

(D) 1996

8. Which country has been suspended from the African Union for the second time in a year after a coup was perpetrated there last week?

(A) Mali

(B) Ivory Coast

(C) Cameroon

(D) Chad

9. This week, China updated its policy on the number of children married couples are permitted to have. How many kids are now allowed?

(A) One

(B) Two

(C) Three

(D) Four

10. Anticipating a surge of post-vaccination bacchanalia, Airbnb has extended its global ban on house parties in rental units through the end of the summer. What additional rule has the company imposed in the United States, Canada, France, and United Kingdom?

(A) You must be at least 25 years old to rent out an entire home.

(B) Only one guest is permitted per bed in each rental unit.

(C) Hot tubs in rental units should not be made available to guests.

(D) All guests must be in bed by 10 p.m.

Answers:

1. (C) 1989

2. (A) 58 percent

3. (D) Naftali Bennett. Under the terms of the coalition agreement, Yair Lapid would replace Bennett two years into the four-year term.

4. (B) 9 percent

5. (B) Alberto Fujimori

6. (D) Costa Rica

7. (D) 1996

8. (A) Mali

9. (C) Three

10. (A) You must be at least 25 years old to rent out an entire home.

How did you score?

0-5: It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.

6-9: Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.

10: Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.