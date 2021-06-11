What in the World?

As the world keeps turning, have you been watching? Test yourself with this week’s news quiz!

1. Last weekend, the G-7 nations reached a landmark agreement on raising the global minimum corporate tax rate, aiming to set it at what percentage?

(A) 15 percent

(B) 40 percent

(C) 5 percent

(D) 25 percent

2. A week later, the G-7 leaders are meeting for their first summit since 2019. In which British county is it taking place?

(A) Cornwall

(B) Devon

(C) Somerset

(D) Dorset

3. After arriving in the United Kingdom, U.S. President Joe Biden—who is Irish American—quoted a line about the 1916 Easter rebellion against British rule, written by which Irish poet?

(A) Jonathan Swift

(B) W.B. Yeats

(C) Nuala Ni Dhomhnaill

(D) Katharine Tynan

4. Which former Mongolian prime minister was elected president of the country this week?

(A) Dangaasurengiin Enkhbat

(B) Sodnomzunduin Erdene

(C) Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

(D) Khaltmaagiin Battulga

5. According to news reports, Saudi Arabia is on track to normalize relations with which country in the near future?

(A) Turkey

(B) Syria

(C) India

(D) The United States

6. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s legislative majority shrunk in elections last weekend. His party is known by what abbreviated name?

(A) PANAL

(B) Los Perredistas

(C) PVEM

(D) Morena

7. Which country is set to become the first to accept the cryptocurrency Bitcoin as legal tender after passing a bill on the matter this week?

(A) China

(B) El Salvador

(C) South Africa

(D) Denmark

8. The Central African Republic’s prime minister and cabinet resigned on Thursday. The move was apparently in response to the reelection of which politician as president late last year?

(A) Anicet-Georges Dologuele

(B) Martin Ziguele

(C) Catherine Samba-Panza

(D) Faustin-Archange Touadera

9. A plane carrying the White House press corps to Europe was waylaid for six and a half hours on Tuesday due to an infestation of what insects?

(A) Cicadas

(B) Bees

(C) Ants

(D) Ladybugs

10. As international forces withdraw from Afghanistan, what unusual stockpile must Germany choose to either ship home or destroy?

(A) 1,300 traditional costumes troops wore to celebrate Fasching, Germany’s Carnival holiday

(B) 11 tons of cured pork sausage

(C) 65,000 cans of beer and 340 bottles of wine

(D) 280 maps of Afghanistan that, due to a typo, mistakenly labeled a major provincial capital “Jalalalalabad”

Answers:

1. (A) 15 percent

2. (A) Cornwall

3. (B) W.B. Yeats

4. (C) Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

5. (B) Syria

6. (D) Morena

7. (B) El Salvador

8. (D) Faustin-Archange Touadera

9. (A) Cicadas

10. (C) 65,000 cans of beer and 340 bottles of wine. Afghans are banned from consuming alcohol, so although the beverages don’t have to go home, they can’t stay there.

How did you score?

