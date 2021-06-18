What in the World?

Got a nose for news? Test yourself with our weekly international news quiz!

1. U.S. President Joe Biden has been on a diplomatic blitz in the past two weeks. Which world leader did he not meet with on his latest trip to Europe?

(A) Russian President Vladimir Putin

(B) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

(C) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

(D) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

2. Biden’s trip included a NATO summit in Brussels. How many members does the alliance have?

(A) 12

(B) 23

(C) 30

(D) 44

3. Other national leaders are also on the move. Where did South Korean President Moon Jae-in jet off to for a state visit this week?

(A) Japan

(B) Spain

(C) Canada

(D) South Africa

4. The trial of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi began this week in Yangon, Myanmar. What is the onetime democracy icon, who was ousted in a coup earlier this year, not accused of?

(A) Tax evasion

(B) Sedition

(C) Breaking COVID-19 protocols

(D) Illegal possession of walkie-talkies

5. Which multinational corporation must pay $1.3 million in damages and fines after being found guilty this week of spying on its employees?

(A) Walmart

(B) Mitsubishi Motors

(C) Ikea

(D) Amazon

6. Who began his nine-year term as the International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor this week?

(A) Piotr Hofmanski

(B) James Stewart

(C) Luis Moreno Ocampo

(D) Karim Khan

7. Former national leader Laurent Gbagbo headed home this week after being acquitted by the International Criminal Court. To which country did he return?

(A) Ivory Coast

(B) Ghana

(C) Mali

(D) Cameroon

8. In this week’s episode of the Global Reboot podcast, hosted by Foreign Policy’s Ravi Agrawal and produced in partnership with the Doha Forum, the guests discussed the dramatic increase in wealth among the world’s billionaires during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By how much did the combined wealth of all billionaires increase between March 2020 and this March?

(A) $800 billion

(B) $2 trillion

(C) $5 trillion

(D) $11 trillion

9. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was one of the billionaires who benefited from this shift in wealth. Meanwhile, the COVAX vaccine-sharing project, which aims to send COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries, has to come up with $2.2 billion to meet its vaccine purchase goals.

What percentage of Bezos’s current net worth would fill that gap?

(A) 1 percent

(B) 4 percent

(C) 11 percent

(D) 23 percent

10. A Chinese researcher was suspended this week after arguing that university professors are so exceptional they should be given what special dispensation?

(A) Unlimited free food at the university cafeteria

(B) Six months of vacation per year

(C) The power to arrest rule-breaking students

(D) The right to have multiple spouses

Answers:

1. (B) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

2. (C) 30

3. (B) Spain

4. (A) Tax evasion

5. (C) Ikea

6. (D) Karim Khan

7. (A) Ivory Coast

8. (C) $5 trillion (from $8 trillion to $13 trillion)

9. (A) 1 percent

10. (D) The right to have multiple spouses

How did you score?

