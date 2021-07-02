What in the World?

Do you have a nose for global news? Test yourself with our weekly quiz!

1. France’s far-right National Rally party struggled in regional elections last weekend. In how many of the country’s 18 regions did it win control?

(A) Five

(B) Eight

(C) One

(D) None

2. Beijing hosted a slew of celebrations this week in honor of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, which marked what anniversary on July 1?

(A) 50th

(B) 75th

(C) 100th

(D) 150th

3. Israel officially opened a new embassy in which country this week?

(A) Bahrain

(B) The United Arab Emirates

(C) Sudan

(D) Iran

4. The Ethiopian government declared a unilateral cease-fire in the Tigray region on Monday as rebels seized the region’s capital city. What is its name?

(A) Adwa

(B) Wikro

(C) Mekele

(D) Addis Ababa

5. The northwestern United States experienced a debilitating heat wave this week. Across the border in Canada, temperatures reached a new national record. Just how hot did it get in normally temperate British Columbia?

(A) 90 degrees Fahrenheit

(B) 149 degrees Fahrenheit

(C) 102 degrees Fahrenheit

(D) 121 degrees Fahrenheit

6. Which U.S. state has experienced a day hotter than Canada’s new high?

(A) Oklahoma

(B) Arizona

(C) Texas

(D) Florida

7. Which country somewhat controversially assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union this week?

(A) Hungary

(B) Slovenia

(C) Finland

(D) Portugal

8. A newly elected assembly in Chile meets for the first time this weekend. What are the delegates tasked with accomplishing?

(A) Selecting a new prime minister

(B) Redrawing the electoral map

(C) Writing a new constitution

(D) Designing a new national flag

9. On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel headed off to the United Kingdom, where she is set to deliver an address to the British cabinet. Who was the last foreign leader to do so?

(A) U.S. President Bill Clinton

(B) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

(C) French President Charles de Gaulle

(D) Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi

10. Classified documents on a maritime dispute between the United Kingdom and Russia were found last weekend in what unexpected location?

(A) In a Zara fitting room

(B) Behind a bus stop

(C) In a booth at a pub

(D) In a Little Free Library

Answers:

1. (D) None

2. (C) 100th

3. (B) The United Arab Emirates

4. (C) Mekele

5. (D) 121 degrees Fahrenheit

6. (B) Arizona

7. (B) Slovenia. For more on the presidency pushback, read Amanda Coakley’s dispatch from the country’s capital.

8. (C) Writing a new constitution

9. (A) U.S. President Bill Clinton

10. (B) Behind a bus stop

How did you score?

