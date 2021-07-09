Q&A

What in the World?

This week in FP’s international news quiz: presidential condemnations, coronations, and assassinations.

Men suspected in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in a police car
Two men accused of being involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse are transported in a police car in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 8. VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images

Are you up to date? Take our weekly news quiz and find out!

1. It’s set to be a busy July around the world. Which country is not holding parliamentary elections this month?

(A) Bulgaria
(B) Moldova
(C) Saint Lucia
(D) Zambia

2. This week, the United Nations Security Council debated over the closure of a crucial border crossing between Syria and what country?

(A) Iraq
(B) Lebanon
(C) Turkey
(D) Russia

3. Who was sworn in as president of Israel on Wednesday?

(A) Reuven Rivlin
(B) Isaac Herzog
(C) Naftali Bennett
(D) Benjamin Netanyahu

4. Which Saudi royal, who is the deputy defense minister and brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, visited Washington this week?

(A) Abdulaziz bin Salman
(B) Faisal bin Salman
(C) Ahmed bin Salman
(D) Khalid bin Salman

5. The U.S. Defense Department canceled a cloud computing contract with which company on Tuesday?

(A) Amazon
(B) Microsoft
(C) IBM
(D) Oracle

6. Which Central American president, who faced condemnation this week from European Union officials after dozens of his opponents were arrested, is the longest-serving political leader in the Americas?

(A) Honduras’s Juan Orlando Hernández
(B) Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega
(C) El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele
(D) Guatemala’s Alejandro Giammattei

7. Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on Wednesday. How long was the late leader effectively ruling by decree?

(A) Seven months
(B) 18 months
(C) Two years
(D) Eight years

8. The final games in two major soccer championships will be held this weekend in Europe and South America. Which four countries’ teams are facing off?

(A) England and Italy; Argentina and Brazil
(B) England and Spain; Argentina and Brazil
(C) England and Italy; Brazil and Colombia
(D) England and Spain; Brazil and Colombia

9. Iceland’s large-scale trial of a four-day workweek was deemed an “overwhelming success.” What percentage of Icelanders have now won the option to work shorter hours?

(A) 21 percent
(B) 40 percent
(C) 63 percent
(D) 86 percent

10. The Chinese tech giant Tencent has found a novel use for facial recognition technology. What is it?

(A) Detecting when children are playing video games after curfew and booting them off the system
(B) Recognizing a user’s bloodshot eyes and recommending a browsing break
(C) Tracking how long it has been since a cellphone user last got a haircut to serve them ads for nearby salons
(D) Recognizing frequent coffee shop customers and alerting staff to prepare their order when they walk in the door

Answers:

1. (D) Zambia
2. (C) Turkey
3. (B) Isaac Herzog
4. (D) Khalid bin Salman
5. (B) Microsoft
6. (B) Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega
7. (B) 18 months
8. (A) England and Italy; Argentina and Brazil
9. (D) 86 percent
10. (A) Detecting when children are playing video games after curfew and booting them off the system

How did you score?
