Quiz
What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: Olympics obstacles, a spyware scandal, and a bold quarantine escape attempt.
Are you a global news fiend? Test yourself with this week’s edition of our international news quiz!
1. News broke this week that various governments used software from an Israeli company to spy on journalists and activists. What is this spyware called?
2. An international investigation found 14 public officials, including presidents, prime ministers, and a royal, were also targeted with the aforementioned software. Which world leader was not on that list?
3. The United States and Germany struck a deal this week over a controversial natural gas pipeline that originates in Russia. What is the pipeline’s name?
4. On Monday, two Americans were given prison sentences in Japan for helping former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn—who is wanted on charges of financial misconduct—flee to which nation?
5. After a power struggle following the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who took office as the country’s acting president on Tuesday?
6. Four months after the inauguration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, authorities arrested the leader of the main opposition party in which African country?
7. Which royal this week became the first Arab leader to visit U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House?
8. As the Tokyo Olympics get underway, officials have had to spend more than $1 million to remove more than 15 tons of marine life from the site of the canoeing and rowing events. Which sea creatures had taken over the waterway?
9. Every Olympics since 1960 has massively overrun its budget. How far over budget is this year’s Olympics estimated to end up?
10. After arriving in the Australian city of Perth this week, a man attempted to escape mandatory hotel quarantine by employing what ill-advised tactic?
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
