Quiz
What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: a presidential power grab, new COVID-19 restrictions, and diplomatic visits to China.
Think you have a nose for international news? Test yourself with our weekly quiz!
1. Which country is facing political chaos after its president suspended parliament and fired the prime minister last weekend?
2. Iraq’s prime minister visited the White House on Monday. What is his name?
3. Some parts of the United States are reimposing coronavirus restrictions to fight the spread of the delta variant. What percentage of the U.S. population 12 years and older is fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
4. Who was inaugurated as Peru’s new president on Wednesday?
5. The World Trade Organization’s General Council held key meetings this week at the body’s headquarters. In which city are the headquarters located?
6. What move on Tuesday marked the latest step in the slow thawing of relations between North and South Korea?
7. Who is the U.S. deputy secretary of state, who made a visit to Tianjin, China, this week?
8. Representatives of which organization made a diplomatic visit to Tianjin two days later?
9. According to a new study, which country is the best place to be during a major societal collapse?
10. What international incident got the retail chain Hobby Lobby into hot water this week?
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
