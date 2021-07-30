What in the World?

1. Which country is facing political chaos after its president suspended parliament and fired the prime minister last weekend?

2. Iraq’s prime minister visited the White House on Monday. What is his name?

3. Some parts of the United States are reimposing coronavirus restrictions to fight the spread of the delta variant. What percentage of the U.S. population 12 years and older is fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

4. Who was inaugurated as Peru’s new president on Wednesday?

5. The World Trade Organization’s General Council held key meetings this week at the body’s headquarters. In which city are the headquarters located?

The two countries’ leaders participated in a joint Zoom call.

A relay team made up of swimmers from both countries competed at the Olympics.

6. What move on Tuesday marked the latest step in the slow thawing of relations between North and South Korea?

7. Who is the U.S. deputy secretary of state, who made a visit to Tianjin, China, this week?

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce

8. Representatives of which organization made a diplomatic visit to Tianjin two days later?

9. According to a new study, which country is the best place to be during a major societal collapse?

10. What international incident got the retail chain Hobby Lobby into hot water this week?

The company announced it would no longer import glitter from China, in support of U.S. great-power competition.

Critics condemned the company for strategically pursuing expansion in Uganda after the country passed a new bill criminalizing same-sex relationships.

Authorities took ownership of a 3,500-year-old tablet featuring text from the Epic of Gilgamesh, which the company had illegally imported.