Quiz

What in the World?

This week in FP’s international news quiz: ASEAN meets, the Taliban advance, and Belarusians flee.

By , a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya
Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya arrives at her boarding gate at Narita International Airport in Tokyo on Aug. 4. Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Are you up to speed on international affairs? Try our weekly news quiz!

1. The regional forum of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) began on Friday. Which country is not a member of the organization?

2. Which member of the Biden administration is on thin ice with ASEAN after appearing to skip a virtual summit with Southeast Asian representatives in May, a gaffe that was attributed to a technical glitch?

Read Foreign Policy’s report on Blinken’s blunder here.

3. As the Taliban continue to advance in Afghanistan, Afghan troops are calling in reinforcements. What does the term “Taliban” mean in Pashto? (Hint: It comes from an Arabic loanword.)

Read Lynne O’Donnell’s dispatch from Herat, Afghanistan, on the militias fighting the Taliban as Afghan troops falter.

4. A new round of hearings was held this week in Canada in the case of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of which Chinese company?

5. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian sprinter who was nearly forced to return to Belarus from the Tokyo Olympics against her will on Sunday, was granted a humanitarian visa to which country?

Read Natalia Antonova’s argument about how Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko has instilled fear in the Belarusian diaspora.

6. Tsimanouskaya joins the growing Belarusian exile community, which also includes the opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. What was the formerly apolitical politician’s job before she became a prominent dissident last year?

Read a new profile of Belarus’s unlikely opposition leader from FP’s Amy Mackinnon.

7. In Tanzania this week, a jailed opposition leader is facing terrorism charges, which the defendant calls politically motivated. What is the opposition leader’s name?

8. There is a growing global debate over whether to administer booster shots to people who are already vaccinated against COVID-19. Which of these countries has already started widely administering boosters to residents aged 60 and up?

Read an argument from FP columnist Laurie Garrett about the necessity of booster shots.

9. Major anti-government protests were expected Friday in which Latin American capital, which has seen regular demonstrations since late April?

10. In a display of globe-spanning friendship, two Olympic high jumpers chose to share a gold medal rather than fight through a tiebreaker on Sunday. What countries were the two athletes representing?

Watch the emotional moment here.

You scored

It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.

You scored

Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.

You scored

Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.

Are you up to speed on international affairs? Try our weekly news quiz!

1. The regional forum of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) began on Friday. Which country is not a member of the organization?

2. Which member of the Biden administration is on thin ice with ASEAN after appearing to skip a virtual summit with Southeast Asian representatives in May, a gaffe that was attributed to a technical glitch?

Read Foreign Policy’s report on Blinken’s blunder here.

3. As the Taliban continue to advance in Afghanistan, Afghan troops are calling in reinforcements. What does the term “Taliban” mean in Pashto? (Hint: It comes from an Arabic loanword.)

Read Lynne O’Donnell’s dispatch from Herat, Afghanistan, on the militias fighting the Taliban as Afghan troops falter.

4. A new round of hearings was held this week in Canada in the case of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of which Chinese company?

5. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian sprinter who was nearly forced to return to Belarus from the Tokyo Olympics against her will on Sunday, was granted a humanitarian visa to which country?

Read Natalia Antonova’s argument about how Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko has instilled fear in the Belarusian diaspora.

6. Tsimanouskaya joins the growing Belarusian exile community, which also includes the opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. What was the formerly apolitical politician’s job before she became a prominent dissident last year?

Read a new profile of Belarus’s unlikely opposition leader from FP’s Amy Mackinnon.

7. In Tanzania this week, a jailed opposition leader is facing terrorism charges, which the defendant calls politically motivated. What is the opposition leader’s name?

8. There is a growing global debate over whether to administer booster shots to people who are already vaccinated against COVID-19. Which of these countries has already started widely administering boosters to residents aged 60 and up?

Read an argument from FP columnist Laurie Garrett about the necessity of booster shots.

9. Major anti-government protests were expected Friday in which Latin American capital, which has seen regular demonstrations since late April?

10. In a display of globe-spanning friendship, two Olympic high jumpers chose to share a gold medal rather than fight through a tiebreaker on Sunday. What countries were the two athletes representing?

Watch the emotional moment here.

You scored

It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.

You scored

Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.

You scored

Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tag: Politics

Trending

  1. 1
    How Pakistan Could Become Biden’s Worst Enemy
  2. 2
    Ideological Competition With China Is Inevitable—Like It or Not
  3. 3
    The Bomb Didn't Beat Japan ... Stalin Did 106095 Shares
  4. 4
    Present at the Creation of a Climate Alliance—or Climate Conflict
  5. 5
    With Militias in Herat, 'We Are Caught Between Bad and Worse'
Latest Analysis

Can Ghana’s Young Protesters Become a Political Force?

Ideological Competition With China Is Inevitable—Like It or Not

Present at the Creation of a Climate Alliance—or Climate Conflict

More from Foreign Policy

An aerial display of J-10 fighter jets of China’s People’s Liberation.

The World Doesn’t Want Beijing’s Fighter Jets

Snazzy weapons mean a lot less if you don’t have friends.

German infantrymen folllow a tank toward Moscow in the snow in, 1941 during Operation Barbarossa, Hitler's invasion of the Soviet Union. The image was published in. Signal, a magazine published by the German Third Reich. Art Media/Print Collector/Getty Images

Panzers, Beans, and Bullets

This wargame explains how Russia really stopped Hitler.

19th-century Chinese rebel Hong Xiuquan and social media influencer Addison Rae.

America’s Collapsing Meritocracy Is a Recipe for Revolt

Chinese history shows what happens when an old system loses its force.

Afghan militia gather with their weapons to support Afghanistan security forces.

‘It Will Not Be Just a Civil War’

Afghanistan’s foreign minister on what may await his country after the U.S. withdrawal.

Trending

  1. How Pakistan Could Become Biden’s Worst Enemy
    Analysis |

  2. Ideological Competition With China Is Inevitable—Like It or Not
    Argument |

  3. The Bomb Didn't Beat Japan ... Stalin Did
    Argument |

  4. Present at the Creation of a Climate Alliance—or Climate Conflict
    Argument |

  5. With Militias in Herat, 'We Are Caught Between Bad and Worse'
    Dispatch |
Latest

Can Ghana’s Young Protesters Become a Political Force?

What in the World?

U.N. Afghanistan Envoy Issues Desperate Plea to Avert Catastrophe

How Pakistan Could Become Biden’s Worst Enemy

Ideological Competition With China Is Inevitable—Like It or Not
See All Stories