Quiz
What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: ASEAN meets, the Taliban advance, and Belarusians flee.
Are you up to speed on international affairs? Try our weekly news quiz!
1. The regional forum of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) began on Friday. Which country is not a member of the organization?
2. Which member of the Biden administration is on thin ice with ASEAN after appearing to skip a virtual summit with Southeast Asian representatives in May, a gaffe that was attributed to a technical glitch?
3. As the Taliban continue to advance in Afghanistan, Afghan troops are calling in reinforcements. What does the term “Taliban” mean in Pashto? (Hint: It comes from an Arabic loanword.)
4. A new round of hearings was held this week in Canada in the case of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of which Chinese company?
5. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian sprinter who was nearly forced to return to Belarus from the Tokyo Olympics against her will on Sunday, was granted a humanitarian visa to which country?
6. Tsimanouskaya joins the growing Belarusian exile community, which also includes the opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. What was the formerly apolitical politician’s job before she became a prominent dissident last year?
7. In Tanzania this week, a jailed opposition leader is facing terrorism charges, which the defendant calls politically motivated. What is the opposition leader’s name?
8. There is a growing global debate over whether to administer booster shots to people who are already vaccinated against COVID-19. Which of these countries has already started widely administering boosters to residents aged 60 and up?
9. Major anti-government protests were expected Friday in which Latin American capital, which has seen regular demonstrations since late April?
10. In a display of globe-spanning friendship, two Olympic high jumpers chose to share a gold medal rather than fight through a tiebreaker on Sunday. What countries were the two athletes representing?
Read Lynne O'Donnell's dispatch from Herat, Afghanistan, on the militias fighting the Taliban as Afghan troops falter.
Read Natalia Antonova's argument about how Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko has instilled fear in the Belarusian diaspora.
