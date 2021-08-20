Quiz
What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: the fall of Afghanistan, double disaster in Haiti, and more anti-coronavirus measures.
Have you kept up with the news from Afghanistan—and the rest of the world—this week? Test yourself with Foreign Policy’s weekly news quiz.
1. The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan this week, retaking which crucial city on Sunday?
2. Which Afghan politician is not involved in transition talks with the Taliban?
3. About how much money has the United States spent on equipping and training Afghan security forces over the past two decades?
And that’s not all. Afghanistan was fertile ground for U.S. defense contractors. Read Foreign Policy’s report on their role in the Afghan military’s collapse here.
4. On Thursday, Afghanistan marked its annual Independence Day, commemorating the country’s independence from the United Kingdom in 1919. Which two countries also celebrated their independence days this week?
5. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Asia this weekend. Which country is she visiting first?
6. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also on the move, heading to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a 2007 meeting between the two leaders, Putin called in his large dog, Koni, to meet Merkel—who has been famously canine-averse since being attacked by a dog in the 1990s. What did Merkel say to the press after the encounter?
The other quotes about Putin are from the late U.S. Sen. John McCain (A), the filmmaker Oliver Stone (B), and former U.S. President George W. Bush (C).
7. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday, marking an end to his 17 months in office—a shorter run than any of his predecessors.
Who is considered the shortest-serving nonroyal head of state in world history?
Lascuráin spent roughly 45 minutes as president of Mexico in 1913.
8. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti on Sunday. Just days later, a tropical storm swept through the country, producing a double disaster. What have meteorologists named the storm?
9. New Zealand entered a nationwide lockdown this week after recording how many cases of COVID-19?
10. Who recently became an unexpected pro-vaccination spokesperson in Serbia?
Panta Petrovic, who lives in a cave to avoid society, told AFP that he got vaccinated and is encouraging others to do the same because the coronavirus “does not pick. It will come here, to my cave, too.”
You scored
You scored
You scored
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
