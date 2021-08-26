Future of Money
Part 1

Emerging Challenges to U.S. Dollar Supremacy

Driven by perceived U.S. sanctions overreach, numerous countries now seek to circumvent the dollar-dominated financial system. Emerging technologies are paving the way.

Section 1

U.S. Control of the International Financial System and Sanctions Overreach

Section 2

Challenges to the Dollar and Existing Financial Infrastructure

Section 3

The Domestic and International Implications of China's Digital Renminbi

Part 2

Coming in September

The widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies could undermine governments' control over monetary policies and disrupt global finance.

Part 3

Coming in October

As new forms of money emerge, private actors and central banks are competing and collaborating to fundamentally reshape the global financial landscape.

