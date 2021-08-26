Blasts at Kabul Airport Kill Multiple Americans

The news follows an internal State Department alert obtained by Foreign Policy that said blasts at the airport wounded four or more U.S. service personnel. Full assessments on the cause of the blasts and potential casualties remain unclear. The Wall Street Journal first reported that four Americans were among the dead.

A complex attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday killed multiple U.S. service members, the Pentagon confirmed.

The news follows an internal State Department alert obtained by Foreign Policy that said blasts at the airport wounded four or more U.S. service personnel. Full assessments on the cause of the blasts and potential casualties remain unclear. The Wall Street Journal first reported that four Americans were among the dead.

The blasts, at least one of which was believed to be a suicide vest attack, according to the bulletin and people familiar with events on the ground, occurred just after 5 p.m. local time, after U.S. and British officials had repeatedly warned of threats from the Islamic State and other terrorist groups against the airport throughout the week.

One person familiar with the attack said it occurred at Abbey Gate, where many of the evacuees from Kabul had been getting through to the airport, followed by a firefight on the ground. It was not immediately clear if the attack was ongoing or the threat had subsided. The person said a second blast occurred soon after the first.

All U.S. diplomatic personnel have been safely accounted for, according to one U.S. official familiar with the matter, who said the U.S. diplomatic post reported it had “100 percent accountability of chief of mission personnel.” This count does not include U.S. military personnel.

Local reports citing the Taliban indicate that the blasts left over 40 people dead and more than 100 injured.

The explosions highlight the precarious security situation at the Kabul airport, an escape of last resort for the estimated hundreds of American citizens still left in Afghanistan and the thousands of Afghans who supported the U.S. war effort and now face reprisals from the Taliban. The Islamic State’s Afghanistan branch, known as Islamic State-Khorasan, is behind the attack, a U.S. official speaking anonymously told the Los Angeles Times.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the explosion had occurred in a tweet, but he said that the United States was still assessing the number of casualties. It was not clear whether civilians were among those injured or killed. President Joe Biden was briefed on the attack on Thursday morning, a White House official told CNN. Kirby said attacks occurred at Abbey Gate and the Baron Hotel, near the airport.

The blasts came one day after the U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a security alert warning U.S. citizens to “immediately” leave the vicinity of three gates to the airport due to “security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport.”

Biden has warned about the growing threat of a potential terrorist attack from Islamic State-Khorasan for nearly a week. “Every day we’re on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both U.S. and Allied forces and innocent civilians,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday.

During closed-door briefings on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, administration officials told U.S. lawmakers that terrorist threats from the Islamic State could jeopardize U.S. evacuation efforts, according to several congressional sources familiar with the matter.

The attack comes as the Taliban have bolstered security checkpoints near Kabul airport in recent days, U.S. officials said, making it more difficult for Afghans to get close. Thousands more Americans and former Afghan interpreters applying for special immigrant visas, known as SIVs, for helping U.S. service members during the 20-year war are still awaiting evacuation.

As the United States has stuck to an Aug. 31 deadline for shutting down operations in Afghanistan, Canada and other U.S. allies began halting evacuations early Thursday, as more than 5,200 American troops will spend most of the next week clearing out of the war-torn country.

A White House official said on Thursday morning that 101,300 people had been evacuated from Afghanistan since the end of July by the United States and its allies, one of the largest airlifts in history, but the attack appeared to seriously impede evacuation efforts. The source familiar with events on the ground said that U.S. troops began welding all of the gates at the airport shut after the blasts.

But Western officials insisted evacuations would continue despite the attack. “Our priority remains to evacuate as many people to safety as quickly as possible,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted on Thursday.

Sen. Mark Warner, Democratic chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that the United States “must do everything we can to stabilize the situation outside the airport so that we can resume evacuations of American citizens, SIVs, and the Afghans most in danger as soon as possible.”

Update, Aug. 26, 2021: This article was updated with new details about the explosions in Kabul.