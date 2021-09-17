Quiz
What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: the U.N. General Assembly, big elections in Germany, and defense partnerships new and old.
Got a nose for news? Test yourself with a new edition of our weekly news quiz!
1. The United Nations General Assembly opened this week, with many delegations planning to attend virtually due to the ongoing pandemic. Which world leader—who is attending in person—will give the first speech during next week’s General Debate?
2. For some countries, arranging a U.N. General Assembly delegation has been complicated by unclear or contested leadership at home. Which of these nations is not facing such a dilemma this year?
3. Joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus concluded this week. What are the joint exercises, held every four years, called?
4. Germany is in the final stretch of campaigning before its federal parliamentary elections next week. Which member of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party—the Christian Democratic Union—is running to replace her?
5. In an exclusive interview with Foreign Policy, Israel’s defense minister said they could “accept” a new Iran nuclear deal. Who is this minister?
6. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry fired the country’s chief prosecutor this week. The prosecutor had been investigating Henry in connection with the July assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
How did the prime minister describe the chief prosecutor’s fireable offense?
7. A new analysis from the BBC found that the number of extremely hot days per year—defined as when any one place worldwide experiences temperatures at 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) or above—has increased by how much since the 1980s?
“On average, between 1980 and 2009, temperatures passed 50C about 14 days a year,” the BBC writes. “The number rose to 26 days a year between 2010 and 2019.”
8. North and South Korea launched back-to-back missile tests this week, with South Korea showing off its new submarine-launched ballistic missile.
Which country is also widely believed to have a similar underwater-launch capability, though it consistently denies such claims?
9. A new defense partnership among which three countries ruffled feathers in France this week?
10. A power shortage that affected 300,000 households in the German city of Dresden on Monday was found to have been caused by what culprit?
Authorities believe the incident occurred when a small foil balloon touched two live electricity conductors, causing them to short-circuit.
