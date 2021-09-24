Quiz

What in the World?

This week in FP’s international news quiz: Canada votes, a U.S. travel ban ends, and a boxer-turned-politician throws his hat in the ring.

By , a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a constituent take a selfie
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a selfie during a meet-and-greet with constituents in Montreal on Sept. 21. ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Are you an international affairs fiend? Test yourself with our weekly news quiz.

1. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retained power in this week’s snap parliamentary election, but he didn’t receive the sweeping mandate he was hoping for. What is the name of Trudeau’s party?

In Foreign Policy, Justin Ling lays out why the Canadian election didn’t change much of anything.

2. The defense grouping that includes the United States, Japan, India, and Australia met at the White House on Friday. What is this club called?

3. Voters in Switzerland will decide this weekend whether to legalize same-sex marriage. Which country was the first to allow same-sex couples to wed?

Omar G. Encarnación makes the case for LGBT reparations in an excerpt from his new book.

4. The United States sought to repatriate thousands of Haitian migrants this week, with images of Border Patrol agents violently confronting migrants drawing outrage from Democratic lawmakers and activists.

U.S. President Joe Biden has conducted the expulsions using a special pandemic-related authorization enacted during the Trump administration. What is this emergency measure called?

Catherine Osborn examines the Haitian response to the deportations in this week’s Latin America Brief.

5. Which former professional boxer announced this week that he plans to run for president of the Philippines?

6. The White House announced on Monday that the United States will open its borders to most vaccinated travelers after a long period of closure to all foreigners but a select few.

When did the first U.S. coronavirus-related travel ban—on visitors from China—go into effect?

Earlier this month, FP columnist Edward Alden argued for the United States’ entry restrictions to be dropped, writing that the “thoughtless policy of closed borders … does a little more human and economic damage every day it remains in place.

7. Sudanese authorities announced that they had foiled a coup attempt this week, describing the alleged perpetrators as “remnants of the defunct regime” of which former leader?

8. Iran’s new foreign minister attended his first United Nations General Assembly this week. What is his name?

For more on Amir-Abdollahian, read Saheb Sadeghi’s profile of Iran’s new foreign minister.

9. What French-English phrase did British Prime Minister Boris Johnson use this week to respond to France’s consternation over the new U.S.-U.K.-Australian defense deal known as AUKUS?

10. Media reports this week discussed a promising trial of a new coronavirus treatment based on a kind of antibody produced by which animal?

One researcher described the treatment based on simple antibodies known as “nanobodies,” which are produced by both llamas and camels, as “fantastically exciting.”

Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk

