Quiz
What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: Canada votes, a U.S. travel ban ends, and a boxer-turned-politician throws his hat in the ring.
Are you an international affairs fiend? Test yourself with our weekly news quiz.
1. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retained power in this week’s snap parliamentary election, but he didn’t receive the sweeping mandate he was hoping for. What is the name of Trudeau’s party?
2. The defense grouping that includes the United States, Japan, India, and Australia met at the White House on Friday. What is this club called?
3. Voters in Switzerland will decide this weekend whether to legalize same-sex marriage. Which country was the first to allow same-sex couples to wed?
4. The United States sought to repatriate thousands of Haitian migrants this week, with images of Border Patrol agents violently confronting migrants drawing outrage from Democratic lawmakers and activists.
U.S. President Joe Biden has conducted the expulsions using a special pandemic-related authorization enacted during the Trump administration. What is this emergency measure called?
Catherine Osborn examines the Haitian response to the deportations in this week’s Latin America Brief.
5. Which former professional boxer announced this week that he plans to run for president of the Philippines?
6. The White House announced on Monday that the United States will open its borders to most vaccinated travelers after a long period of closure to all foreigners but a select few.
When did the first U.S. coronavirus-related travel ban—on visitors from China—go into effect?
Earlier this month, FP columnist Edward Alden argued for the United States’ entry restrictions to be dropped, writing that the “thoughtless policy of closed borders … does a little more human and economic damage every day it remains in place.
7. Sudanese authorities announced that they had foiled a coup attempt this week, describing the alleged perpetrators as “remnants of the defunct regime” of which former leader?
8. Iran’s new foreign minister attended his first United Nations General Assembly this week. What is his name?
9. What French-English phrase did British Prime Minister Boris Johnson use this week to respond to France’s consternation over the new U.S.-U.K.-Australian defense deal known as AUKUS?
10. Media reports this week discussed a promising trial of a new coronavirus treatment based on a kind of antibody produced by which animal?
One researcher described the treatment based on simple antibodies known as “nanobodies,” which are produced by both llamas and camels, as “fantastically exciting.”
You scored
It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.
You scored
Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.
You scored
Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
Are you an international affairs fiend? Test yourself with our weekly news quiz.
1. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retained power in this week’s snap parliamentary election, but he didn’t receive the sweeping mandate he was hoping for. What is the name of Trudeau’s party?
2. The defense grouping that includes the United States, Japan, India, and Australia met at the White House on Friday. What is this club called?
3. Voters in Switzerland will decide this weekend whether to legalize same-sex marriage. Which country was the first to allow same-sex couples to wed?
4. The United States sought to repatriate thousands of Haitian migrants this week, with images of Border Patrol agents violently confronting migrants drawing outrage from Democratic lawmakers and activists.
U.S. President Joe Biden has conducted the expulsions using a special pandemic-related authorization enacted during the Trump administration. What is this emergency measure called?
Catherine Osborn examines the Haitian response to the deportations in this week’s Latin America Brief.
5. Which former professional boxer announced this week that he plans to run for president of the Philippines?
6. The White House announced on Monday that the United States will open its borders to most vaccinated travelers after a long period of closure to all foreigners but a select few.
When did the first U.S. coronavirus-related travel ban—on visitors from China—go into effect?
Earlier this month, FP columnist Edward Alden argued for the United States’ entry restrictions to be dropped, writing that the “thoughtless policy of closed borders … does a little more human and economic damage every day it remains in place.
7. Sudanese authorities announced that they had foiled a coup attempt this week, describing the alleged perpetrators as “remnants of the defunct regime” of which former leader?
8. Iran’s new foreign minister attended his first United Nations General Assembly this week. What is his name?
9. What French-English phrase did British Prime Minister Boris Johnson use this week to respond to France’s consternation over the new U.S.-U.K.-Australian defense deal known as AUKUS?
10. Media reports this week discussed a promising trial of a new coronavirus treatment based on a kind of antibody produced by which animal?
One researcher described the treatment based on simple antibodies known as “nanobodies,” which are produced by both llamas and camels, as “fantastically exciting.”
You scored
It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.
You scored
Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.
You scored
Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
More from Foreign Policy
China and the Taliban Begin Their Romance
Beijing has its eyes set on using Afghanistan as a strategic corridor once U.S. troops are out of the way.
The Taliban Are Breaking Bad
Meth is even more profitable than heroin—and is turbocharging the insurgency.
Belarus’s Unlikely New Leader
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya didn’t set out to challenge a brutal dictatorship.
What the Taliban Takeover Means for India
Kabul’s swift collapse leaves New Delhi with significant security concerns.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.