Quiz
What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: the aftermath of elections in Japan, Germany, and Iceland.
What in the world has gone on this week? See if you know with our weekly international news quiz.
1. Who is set to become Japan’s next prime minister after winning Wednesday’s leadership election for the country’s ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party?
How will Kishida’s election affect Japanese foreign policy? Journalist William Sposato breaks it down.
2. Meanwhile, in Germany, which party came out on top in last weekend’s federal elections?
3. Now, German parties are scrambling to form a coalition government. Which of these is not the name of a potential German government coalition?
German coalition names are often based on the colors used to represent each party. FP’s Allison Meakem explains all things coalitions—including which wonkily named configurations are most likely to form Berlin’s next government.
4. Which U.S. official this week became the highest-ranking member of the Biden administration to travel to Saudi Arabia?
5. Najla Bouden Romdhane, a little-known geology professor, was appointed the first woman prime minister of which country this week?
It’s not clear how much sway Romdhane will actually hold as Tunisian President Kais Saied consolidates power, Simon Speakman Cordall writes.
6. Which country introduced a new digital currency, known as the digital bolívar, on Friday?
7. Last weekend, Iceland fell just short of joining Cuba, Nicaragua, and Rwanda in hitting what electoral milestone?
8. A major shortage of which commodity is causing long lines and political pressure in the United Kingdom?
9. Various analysts have argued the U.K.’s commodity shortage is actually a labor shortage, with the country lacking enough truck drivers to keep supply chains going.
Northern Ireland, for its part, is facing a much more specific shortage of what kind of professional?
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted many resident clowns to return to their home countries, leaving Northern Ireland in the lurch, the BBC reported this week.
10. Democratic Republic of the Congo President Félix Tshisekedi is looking to crack down on bombe, a popular new drug in the country’s capital that includes what unexpected ingredient?
The drug’s popularity has reportedly resulted in increased car part thefts.
You scored
It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.
You scored
Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.
You scored
Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
What in the world has gone on this week? See if you know with our weekly international news quiz.
1. Who is set to become Japan’s next prime minister after winning Wednesday’s leadership election for the country’s ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party?
How will Kishida’s election affect Japanese foreign policy? Journalist William Sposato breaks it down.
2. Meanwhile, in Germany, which party came out on top in last weekend’s federal elections?
3. Now, German parties are scrambling to form a coalition government. Which of these is not the name of a potential German government coalition?
German coalition names are often based on the colors used to represent each party. FP’s Allison Meakem explains all things coalitions—including which wonkily named configurations are most likely to form Berlin’s next government.
4. Which U.S. official this week became the highest-ranking member of the Biden administration to travel to Saudi Arabia?
5. Najla Bouden Romdhane, a little-known geology professor, was appointed the first woman prime minister of which country this week?
It’s not clear how much sway Romdhane will actually hold as Tunisian President Kais Saied consolidates power, Simon Speakman Cordall writes.
6. Which country introduced a new digital currency, known as the digital bolívar, on Friday?
7. Last weekend, Iceland fell just short of joining Cuba, Nicaragua, and Rwanda in hitting what electoral milestone?
8. A major shortage of which commodity is causing long lines and political pressure in the United Kingdom?
9. Various analysts have argued the U.K.’s commodity shortage is actually a labor shortage, with the country lacking enough truck drivers to keep supply chains going.
Northern Ireland, for its part, is facing a much more specific shortage of what kind of professional?
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted many resident clowns to return to their home countries, leaving Northern Ireland in the lurch, the BBC reported this week.
10. Democratic Republic of the Congo President Félix Tshisekedi is looking to crack down on bombe, a popular new drug in the country’s capital that includes what unexpected ingredient?
The drug’s popularity has reportedly resulted in increased car part thefts.
You scored
It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.
You scored
Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.
You scored
Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
More from Foreign Policy
China and the Taliban Begin Their Romance
Beijing has its eyes set on using Afghanistan as a strategic corridor once U.S. troops are out of the way.
The Taliban Are Breaking Bad
Meth is even more profitable than heroin—and is turbocharging the insurgency.
Belarus’s Unlikely New Leader
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya didn’t set out to challenge a brutal dictatorship.
What the Taliban Takeover Means for India
Kabul’s swift collapse leaves New Delhi with significant security concerns.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.