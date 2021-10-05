Why is China Sending So Many Warplanes Near Taiwan?

If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here .

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: China sends record number of military planes into Taiwan buffer zone, OECD minister s meet in Paris, and U.S.-China trade talks to resume.

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: China sends record number of military planes into Taiwan buffer zone, OECD ministers meet in Paris, and U.S.-China trade talks to resume.

If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here.

China’s Taiwan Flights Stoke Tensions

China’s military planes have been busy over the last few days flying sorties into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in a seemingly escalating pattern. On Friday, 38 planes flew into the area—a new record. On Saturday, 39 planes. And on Monday another record: 56 planes in a 24-hour period.

Responding to a U.S. statement that the moves were both “provocative” and “destabilizing,” China’s foreign ministry accused the United States of creating its own tensions through its arms sales to Taiwan and by sending U.S. navy ships through the Taiwan strait.

So what is China up to?

Provocation or pestering? To understand the scale what is going on the waters near Taiwan, the first thing to understand is that an air defense identification zone, or ADIZ, is not the same as national airspace. An ADIZ is like a buffer zone that extends beyond the 12 nautical mile extension from national borders that are considered sovereign air space under international law.

Taiwan’s ADIZ, which even extends more than 200 miles into mainland China at its northwest point, is just one of many overlapping national air zones in the East China Sea. Put simply, flying into an ADIZ isn’t provocative in and of itself, but the frequency with which China has been doing it has raised fears that the flights could be a prelude to an invasion of the island Beijing claims as its own territory.

“All that they’re doing is ratcheting up numbers. They’re not, in my view, doing anything that is fundamentally different from what they have been doing in the recent past,” Bonnie Glaser, a cross-strait relations expert at the German Marshall Fund told Foreign Policy.

Tiring out Taiwan? Glaser noted that outside of military training, the flights serve three purposes: they tire out Taiwan’s air force pilots who must constantly scramble to intercept, they demoralize the Taiwanese population while stoking nationalism at home, and they send a message of deterrence to the United States.

“All of this diplomatic, military and economic coercion is really aimed at inducing this sense of psychological despair, among the [Taiwanese] people that China is just so powerful that they just give up,” Glaser said. “I think over time that is a goal that they seek to achieve—they would prefer to win without fighting.”

If, as some have suggested, the increase in flights is due to a Chinese military training cycle coming to an end, the numbers should decrease in the coming days. Meanwhile, the United States is focused on internationalizing the dispute to dilute the image of a purely U.S.-China struggle over Taiwan, a strategy exemplified by the recent transit of a British warship through the Taiwan Strait in September.

Taiwan has urged an end to the flights, saying on Monday it had a “full grasp of the communist military’s movements and have made appropriate responses,” adding it was cooperating “with friendly countries to jointly contain the Chinese communist’s malicious provocations.”

What We’re Following Today OECD meets in Paris. OECD member states gather in Paris today for a two-day meeting with the focus on “building a green and inclusive future.” Both U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the event, which the United States co-chairs alongside South Korea and Luxembourg.

The location also provides an opportunity for more U.S. damage control after the AUKUS agreement. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is set to hold “in-depth talks” with Blinken to “identify the steps that will be needed to re-establish confidence between our two countries,” a French foreign ministry statement said.

Facebook under the microscope. Facebook is again in the spotlight today following a widespread outage which took down its servers as well as its subsidiaries Whatsapp and Instagram. Whistleblower Frances Haugen will testify before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security following leaks of internal studies which showed the social media giant was aware of the psychological damage its product causes.

Haugen’s leaks formed the basis of a Wall Street Journal reporting series which also found that the company failed to adequately address drug cartel and human trafficking activity on the platform and may have helped incite violence against ethnic minorities in Ethiopia.

Keep an Eye On

U.S.-China trade talks. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday she would seek to restart trade talks with China and would continue to push China to fulfill its side of the Phase One deal agreed in January 2020.

In a speech to the Center for Strategic and International Studies outlining the Biden administration’s trade policy toward China, Tai said that Trump-era tariffs would remain in place, but a mechanism for U.S. companies to seek exemptions from the tariffs would reopen. In the Phase One deal, China agreed to purchase an extra $200 billion worth of U.S. goods and services by 2021. China is so far only 62 percent of the way to that goal, partially due to the pandemic-induced economic downturn.

Europe’s leaders in Slovenia. European heads of state and government meet today in Brdo, Slovenia, for an evening meeting ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit on Wednesday. European leaders are expected to discuss the EU policy toward China for the first time since the body imposed sanctions on Chinese officials in March over its treatment of its Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. That action led to retaliation from Beijing, effectively pausing an investment pact agreed between the two powers.