Quiz
What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: Nobel Prizes, digital outages, and the first movie filmed in space.
Test your global news nerd cred with the latest edition of our weekly quiz!
1. On Friday, journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were announced as the winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. What are their respective publications called?
From the Foreign Policy archives: Read Zachary D. Kaufman’s 2017 argument that the prize should only be awarded posthumously.
2. Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in literature. That makes him the first Black literature laureate since which writer’s 1993 win?
Gurnah is also the first African winner of the prize in over a decade.
3. The OECD held its annual Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris on Tuesday. What does OECD stand for?
4. Jordanian King Abdullah II spoke on the phone with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday for the first time since what year?
Charles Lister argues in Foreign Policy that Assad is the only real winner in the Jordan-Syria detente.
5. Record numbers of Chinese military planes flew into what country’s air defense identification zone this week?
FP’s James Palmer breaks down what the Chinese intrusions mean in this week’s China Brief.
6. Which digital service was not affected by an extended global outage on Monday?
7. On Wednesday, European Union leaders met with representatives from the Western Balkans, whose countries face an uphill battle to join the bloc.
Which EU leader vetoed Albania’s and North Macedonia’s accession plans in 2019?
With the dream of EU accession slipping away, some countries in the Western Balkans are making other plans, Benjamin Haddad writes.
8. This week, a massive leak of millions of documents revealed a web of offshore financial dealings around the world, implicating dozens of celebrities and heads of state.
What has the data dump been dubbed?
Read more: Casey Michel lays out how the West enables global financial wrongdoing.
9. Which major Latin American pop star was among those caught up in the leak?
Though Shakira was the one in the spotlight this time, Daddy Yankee was named in a similar leak, the Panama Papers, in 2016.
10. Which country became the first to film a movie in space this week?
A Russian actor and director headed to the International Space Station on Tuesday for a 12-day shoot.
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
