Quiz
What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: The world gears up for the Winter Olympics, protests sweep Sudan, and new missiles fly.
Can you recall the week’s biggest international headlines? Try out our quiz!
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. On Monday, the Olympic flame was lit for the upcoming 2022 Winter Games in what city?
2. Protests swept Sudan this week, with activists calling for civilian authority in the African country. Sudan’s transitional government has struggled to establish a democracy since the ousting of which long-ruling dictator in 2019?
3. China reportedly tested new missile technology this week, known by the acronym FOBS. What does FOBS stand for?
Writing in Foreign Policy, nuclear expert Jeffrey Lewis says this technology may seem scary, but it’s not new
4. Which other country also recently tested a new projectile, a kind of submarine-launched ballistic missile?
U.S.-China Institute fellow Mike Chinoy profiles late Pakistani scientist A.Q. Khan, who helped grow North Korea’s nuclear program.
5. Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has declared a state of emergency in his country in response to what?
6. Last weekend, Peter Marki-Zay was chosen to lead Hungary’s opposition in parliamentary elections next year. Who is the incumbent prime minister Marki-Zay aims to defeat?
From the Foreign Policy archives: Last year, journalist Emily Schultheis spoke with Marki-Zay, who currently serves as mayor of the city of Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary, on Orban’s efforts to erode mayoral control in municipalities across the country.
7. On Monday, Russia suspended its diplomatic mission to which international body?
8. Uzbekistan holds elections this weekend, and authoritarian incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is widely expected to win.
How long was Mirziyoyev’s predecessor, Islam Karimov, in office?
9. On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden appeared to slip up on a key diplomatic issue, saying the United States had a “commitment” to defend which island?
The White House, which has historically articulated a posture of “strategic ambiguity” on Taiwan, quickly walked back Biden’s remarks.
10. The largest triceratops skeleton ever discovered sold for $7.7 million at a Paris auction on Thursday. What nickname has been given to the 66-million-year-old specimen?
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
