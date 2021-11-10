Zemmour Rises in French Polls

If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here .

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Éric Zemmour rises in polls ahead of France ’s presidential election, EU ambassadors meet to discuss Belarus , and Iran ’s chief nuclear negotiator arrives in Berlin.

Why the Amour for Zemmour?

Emmanuel Macron’s main challenger in next year’s French presidential election may not be Marine Le Pen, as the firebrand political pundit Éric Zemmour cements his position just behind the president in recent polls.

Despite not having formally declared his candidacy, Zemmour is the choice of roughly 18 percent of French voters, according to the latest Harris Interactive poll, at least three percentage points ahead of Le Pen, but behind Macron at 23 percent. In polling matchups for a second runoff, Macron still beats all challengers.

Zemmour, an author and columnist for the French newspaper Le Figaro is part Tucker Carlson, a media figure lamenting the supposed decline of the West, and part Boris Johnson, invoking history when it suits while possessing a well-honed understanding of where the media’s power begins and ends. Zemmour has kept voters in suspense on whether he will run, while his latest book has become a bestseller.

Benjamin Haddad, the senior director of the Europe Center at the Atlantic Council, notes that although Zemmour has embraced modern techniques to keep hold of the spotlight—constantly stoking outrage by publicly indulging his grievances over race, immigration, homosexuality, and Islam—his position on the French political spectrum is more traditional.

“He is a far-right nationalist. There’s no sugar coating it with words like populism or anything of the sort,” Haddad said. “He is a direct continuation of a far-right tradition in France.”

Zemmour’s ability to overtake Le Pen in the right-wing pecking order is partially down to his fame, Haddad said, but also a reflection of Le Pen’s and transformation to a less radical form of politics as her National Rally party has tried to rebrand, detoxify its image, and build power at a local level.

Whether Zemmour’s rise can continue alongside his status as the right’s frontrunner remains to be seen. During this same period in the 2017 race, Alain Juppé of Les Républicains was a favorite, before his primary loss to party colleague François Fillon. Fillon then became the object of fascination, before a fake jobs scandal dented his chances.

Although times have changed since the last presidential election, one fact from that period should give Zemmour and his supporters hope: In November 2016, Emmanuel Macron was polling even lower than Zemmour is now.

Regardless of Zemmour’s intentions, his popularity indicates a divergence between Europe’s two powerhouses. While Germany embraces left-leaning chancellor Olaf Scholz, France’s political battles are being fought on terrain that is friendly to the far-right.

What We’re Following Today

Belarus sanctions. European Council President Charles Michel visits Poland today to meet with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The meeting comes amid the recent increase in migrants along its border with Belarus as well as an ongoing dispute between Poland and the European Union over recent changes in the country’s legal system.

In Brussels, the European Union’s 27 ambassadors are expected to approve a resolution describing Belarus’s actions in escorting migrants to its EU borders as “hybrid warfare,” paving the way for further sanctions against the Lukashenko government. The scope of sanctions have not yet been agreed upon, but some leaders, including European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, have called for new sanctions to include the airlines bringing migrants into Belarus.

Iran’s negotiator in Europe. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani meets with German officials today in Berlin ahead of the next round of international negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program set for Nov. 29. Bagheri Kani, who will serve as Iran’s chief negotiator, heads to the United Kingdom the following day. Writing in Foreign Policy last week, Sina Toossi explained why, despite its rhetoric, the Raisi government needs a deal.

Keep an Eye On

U.N. staff detained in Ethiopia. The United Nations is working to free 16 of its Ethiopian staff members after they were detained by police in Addis Ababa. The U.N. staff appear to have been swept up in raids on ethnic Tigrayans in the capital. Local police have maintained that they have only rounded up “followers” of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and that any arrests are “not ethnically motivated at all.”

The Three Amigos unite. U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as soon as next week in the first so-called “three amigos” meeting in the past five years. The planned Washington gathering comes amid tensions over migration at the U.S.-Mexico border as well as Canadian concerns over U.S. electric vehicle subsidies.

Odds and Ends

Tensions between Italian and Croatian winemakers threaten to pop off over an impending EU decision on whether to bestow a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) label to a Croatian dessert wine. The disagreement is over branding, with the Croatian wine Prosek considered too close to the Italian Prosecco. Luca Zaia, the governor of Prosecco-producing Veneto in Italy, has called the EU decision “shameful” and said it risked destroying the “history and identity of a territory.”

Zaia should take heart from the experience of Prosecco’s rival sparkling wine, champagne. Neither Brexit bureaucracy nor a Russian law forcing producers to add a “sparkling wine” label were able to stop sales volumes hitting a four-year high in 2021.