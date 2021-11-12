Quiz
What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: U.S. border restrictions lift, Iraq’s prime minister is attacked, and Ethiopia’s civil war escalates.
Are you up to date on this week’s international news? Test yourself with our weekly quiz!
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. The United States reopened its borders to travelers from more than 30 countries this week—as long as those travelers are vaccinated. Which of the following vaccines is not accepted by U.S. border authorities?
2. Iraq’s prime minister survived an apparent assassination attempt on Sunday. What is his name?
3. The Chinese Communist Party held a major meeting in Beijing this week, known by what Soviet-era label?
For more on this week’s Sixth Plenum, check out the latest edition of FP’s China Brief newsletter.
4. Which intergovernmental organization, known by the abbreviation OAS, held its General Assembly this week?
5. As Ethiopia’s civil war escalates, the country’s government has detained more than a dozen staff members of which organization?
Adem K. Abebe offers a blueprint for peace in Ethiopia.
6. Bulgaria is set to hold parliamentary elections this weekend. Including the upcoming vote, how many such elections has the country held this year?
7. Poland has accused which country of intentionally sending migrants across its border as an act of aggression?
In September, Tomasz Grzywaczewski reported on the tactic from the Polish village of Usnarz Gorny.
8. Who is the right-wing pundit rising in the polls ahead of next year’s French presidential election?
Michele Barbero explains why France’s mainstream parties are falling behind.
9. What shopping holiday, considered equivalent to Black Friday or Cyber Monday in the United States, did China celebrate this week?
10. A parents’ group in South Korea filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea this week over what being given to their children while at school?
“Not being able to eat spicy food is not about preference or bad habits the children have to break,” the group argued. “Forcing them to eat such food is nothing but a human rights violation.”
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
