A special report from FP Analytics, the independent research division of Foreign Policy Magazine

Climate change poses profound risks to nearly all aspects of society, including the financial sector and wider global economy. As global temperatures climb, climate patterns continue to change, and extreme weather events—including floods, fires, droughts, extreme heat, and storms—are becoming more frequent. These climatic shifts are placing pressure on political and economic systems as populations, governments, and businesses struggle to respond. Beyond the direct human costs of climate change, rising global temperatures are already negatively impacting economic activity, reducing output and employment, and hurting commercial profits around the world.

“Climate change is an emerging and increasing threat to America’s financial system that requires action.” Janet L. Yellen, U.S. treasury secretary and head of the Financial Stability Oversight Council - Oct. 21, 2021 Average global surface temperatures have risen at an unprecedented rate over the past 150 years. Already severe, the impacts from climate change are only projected to worsen as the climate continues to warm. The extent of damage caused by climate change, however, hinges upon the rate and magnitude of warming that occurs and humanity’s capacity to manage it. A best-case scenario, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), demands substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions to limit this warming to less than 1.5°C, compared to pre-industrial levels, with the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by around 2050. This target, set by the Paris Climate Agreement, will require a whole-of-society effort, in which the financial, and the private sector more broadly, must play an essential role.

Failure to transition will generate significant and widespread economic and financial risks. An economic forecast from Swiss Re projects a loss in global gross domestic product (GDP) of between 4.2 and 18.1 percentage points by mid-century, depending on different warming scenarios. As a result, limiting increases in global temperature is essential to mitigating those losses and maintaining stability of the global economy. However, even under best-case warming scenarios, climate change will continue, with unpredictable consequences for economic growth, the financial system, and the conduct of financial and monetary policy—the impacts of which are already being felt. Though the magnitude and severity of climate-related risks are uncertain, avoiding the most costly and destructive outcomes depends on immediate action from private-sector and government actors alike. This FP Insider Report outlines the varied financial risks posed by climate change, and the ways in which regulators and the private sector are acting to mitigate these risks and accelerate the transition to net-zero. Through an evaluation of the quickly-evolving regulatory landscape around climate risk and insights gleaned from expert interviews, this analysis highlights the ways in which policymakers and private sector actors alike can further minimize sector risk and strengthen economic resilience in the face of climate change.

Climate-Related Risks: Understanding Impact on Business and Finance

Climate change presents significant new business and financial risks to the private sector. Climate-related risks to business range from physical climate impacts such as extreme weather events to climate-focused policies and regulations that can impact commerce. Though these risks are complex and nuanced, they can be grouped into three categories: physical, transitional, and liability. These risks are set to affect households, communities, and multiple sectors of the economy across the globe—damaging property, impeding business operations, impacting income, and altering the value of assets— necessitating greater preparedness to safeguard against these risks and attendant losses.