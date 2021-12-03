Quiz
What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: A new COVID-19 variant spreads, women take power, and farmers notch a big win.
Did you keep a steady eye on the news this week? Test yourself with our weekly quiz!
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
Did you keep a steady eye on the news this week? Test yourself with our weekly quiz!
1. Countries around the world have moved to shut borders and update pandemic protocols this week after the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, known as what?
2. Previously, the World Health Organization had named COVID-19 variants in strict Greek alphabetical order. If it had continued with this pattern, what would the new variant have been called instead?
After mu, health officials decided to skip nu, to avoid confusion with “new.” They also skipped the Greek letter xi, because Xi is a “common last name,” according to a spokesman. Many have noted that it also happens to be that of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
3. As new variants spread, some governments are shifting their stance on vaccine mandates. Which country recently became the first in Europe to announce it would require its entire population to be vaccinated, setting a deadline of Feb. 1, 2022?
While Austria was the first nation in Europe to introduce such a measure, it wasn’t the first in the world. Indonesia announced a similar mandate back in February.
4. This weekend, continental Africa’s smallest nation is set to hold its first presidential election since a major democratic transition in 2016. What is this country’s name?
For more on this major test of Gambia’s democracy, check out this week’s edition of FP’s Africa Brief.
5. Chinese athlete Peng Shuai has disappeared from public life after accusing a high-ranking government official of sexual assault. In response, the women’s organizing body for which sport announced it would suspend tournaments in China?
FP’s Chloe Hadavas explains this crucial turning point for the Women’s Tennis Association.
6. This was a big week for female leaders around the world. First, in Sweden, who was elected as the country’s first female prime minister—for the second time in a week?
Andersson resigned last week after only seven hours in office due to coalition breakdown, but she was reelected on Monday.
7. Meanwhile, in Honduras, who was elected as the country’s first female president on Sunday?
Ahead of the vote, Will Freeman and Lucas Perelló laid out what the election means for Honduras’s future.
8. Farmers in what country notched a victory this week with the repeal of three controversial laws that had sparked mass protests over the past year?
Reporting from India’s Haryana state, Shoaib Mir and Ahmer Khan share the stories of the farmers who became martyrs during the year of protests.
9. Which metropolis is now ranked as the most expensive city to live in, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit?
This was Tel Aviv’s first year atop the list, with Paris and Singapore tying for second.
10. A Canadian commodity cartel confirmed this week that it would dip into strategic reserves of what product, in an effort to keep up with consumer demand?
The Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers plans to distribute 50 million pounds of syrup from its emergency stockpile to satisfy breakfast-lovers’ appetites, Bloomberg reports.
You scored
It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.
You scored
Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.
You scored
Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
More from Foreign Policy
The Doomed Voyage of Pepsi’s Soviet Navy
A three-decade dream of communist markets ended in the scrapyard.
Unionization Can End America’s Supply Chain Crisis
Allowing workers to organize would protect and empower undocumented immigrants critical to the U.S. economy.
How Delaware Became the World’s Biggest Offshore Haven
Kleptocrats, criminals, and con artists have all parked their illicit gains in the state.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.